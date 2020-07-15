GoodFirms Survey - Around 97% of People Mentioned Online Learning is Saviour During the Times of Crisis
GoodFirms' study shows the rise in online learning activities during this Coronavirus pandemic.
Approximately 45% of People Voted for Increase in their Online Learning During COVID-19 Pandemic.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the unprecedented outbreak continues to upend traditional workplaces, and more people have turned to spend time improving their skills and learning new stuff online. The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed many companies to focus on online learning to train their employees. Several organizations and businesses have invested in Top Corporate Training Companies to conduct the training and refreshing courses for employees on how to perform their jobs and contribute to achieving the company's goals.
According to the GoodFirms survey, The Rise in Online Learning Activities During COVID-19 has revealed about 45.24% of employees stated that the employers gave them flexible work timings for online learning. Around 30.95% of employers reimburse the fees of their employees for their online learning courses. And approx 26.19% of employees said that their employers purchased online classes.
To help contain COVID-19 online learning has become the best way to challenge the continuing of this pandemic. In this study, about 44.05% of people disclosed that their online learning activities had increased a lot in the quarantine. It also shows that learning things using digital platforms like Best E-Learning Software has increased the retention of information with less time.
GoodFirms conducted this research to unveil the online learning purpose, experience, and how the employers are boosting the employees to take up courses online. In this survey, there were about 160+ participants across the worldwide who contributed their competence during this global pandemic.
