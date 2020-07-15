Repligen to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Webcast and Conference Call to Be Held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that the Company will report its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss business updates and financial results for the three- and six- month reporting periods ended June 30, 2020.