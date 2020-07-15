DBPR Launches More Than 650 Online Application Transactions Additional Online Services Improve Convenience and Efficiency of State’s Licensing Process Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced the launch of more than 650 additional online transactions for license applications across 32 professional and business categories, resulting in greater efficiency and significant time savings for licensure. This is the result of a year-long agency effort to improve the online availability of business and professional licenses and complements Governor DeSantis’ occupational license reform initiative by improving the online licensing process. These new online transactions will enable convenient filing at any hour of any day and allow applicants the ability to upload any additional documents needed for application processing. The online application options reduce processing time by minimizing manual data entry needed prior to application review. “DBPR licenses more than 1.4 million businesses and professionals in the state and has worked to provide these applications online and in the most efficient manner to enable more of our citizens to open the doors to their own businesses,” said DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears. “Time is money in business, and now we make it easier and faster to get a professional or business license in the Sunshine State.” With the updated licensing process, an applicant can begin an application and return, as needed, to update or complete the application conveniently at any time. Eligibility and pre-screening questions are designed to improve efficiency by providing a self-inventory of requirements to gather before beginning an application. A summary screen is provided prior to submission, allowing the applicant a final review. Applicants are also able to attach necessary supporting documents, make immediate payment and receive a receipt for application and renewals. Once approved by the Department, the license is emailed to the applicant for self-printing and is available for display in the DBPR mobile app, speeding up the time the licensee can start working in the occupation. For more information, please visit www.myfloridalicense.com or DBPR’s mobile app. ### The Department of Business and Professional Regulation licenses and regulates more than one million businesses and professionals in the State of Florida, including accountants, architects and interior designers, asbestos consultants, athlete agents, auctioneers, barbers, building code administrators and inspectors, community association managers, construction contractors, cosmetologists, electrical contractors, employee leasing companies, geologists, home inspectors, landscape architects, mold assessors and remediators, pilot commissioners, real estate appraisers and brokers, and veterinarians, as well as businesses dealing in alcoholic beverages, tobacco, food service, public lodging, pari-mutuel wagering, and condominiums, timeshares, and other cooperative residential arrangements. The Department’s mission is to license efficiently and regulate fairly. For more information, please visit www.myfloridalicense.com. Follow @FloridaDBPR on Twitter or Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on Facebook for important information and updates on matters relating to Florida’s business and professional licensing.