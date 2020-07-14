Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,249 in the last 365 days.

FWP seeks information on vandalism at Arod Lake FAS

Fishing

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Arod Lake Vandalism

Arod Lake Vandalism

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking the public’s help for information on vandalism at the Arod Lake Fishing Access Site near Choteau. Sometime between June 22 and July 2, vandals shot holes in the FAS sign and damaged the restroom.

The FAS is part of the Arod Lakes Waterfowl Production Area, which provides breeding and migration habitat for migratory birds. It also provides year-round recreational opportunities for birdwatching, fishing and hunting.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Game Warden Rod Duty at 406-836-7217. Tips are kept confidential and a reward is possible.

You just read:

FWP seeks information on vandalism at Arod Lake FAS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.