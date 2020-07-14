FWP seeks information on vandalism at Arod Lake FAS

Fishing

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Arod Lake Vandalism

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking the public’s help for information on vandalism at the Arod Lake Fishing Access Site near Choteau. Sometime between June 22 and July 2, vandals shot holes in the FAS sign and damaged the restroom.

The FAS is part of the Arod Lakes Waterfowl Production Area, which provides breeding and migration habitat for migratory birds. It also provides year-round recreational opportunities for birdwatching, fishing and hunting.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Game Warden Rod Duty at 406-836-7217. Tips are kept confidential and a reward is possible.