North Dakota selected for Learning Collaborative to address impaired driving

North Dakota is one of four states selected by the National Governors Association for Best Practices (NGA Center) to participate in a six-month Learning Collaborative to address impaired driving. The goal is to strengthen and leverage data strategies to reduce drunk and drugged driving-related injuries and fatalities.

North Dakota’s team will participate in a virtual two-day Learning Collaborative meeting in September to share impaired driving successes, exchange ideas with other states, learn from national experts and develop an action plan based on identified goals. The team includes six members representing the Governor’s Office, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the North Dakota Department of Health, and North Dakota State University Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute.

“In 2019, 42% of crash fatalities in North Dakota were alcohol-related,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “Using a data driven approach will allow us to further advance enforcement, education and policy strategies to help reach the Vision Zero goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.”

The Learning Collaborative is funded by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Through participation, North Dakota’s objective is to improve data collection through identified standardization and evidence-based processes to inform DUI prevention policy, education/outreach, treatment, enforcement, prosecution, and adjudication to drastically decrease impaired driving crash fatalities and serious injuries.

After the Learning Collaborative meeting, North Dakota’s team will develop an action plan to adopt and implement lessons and strategies learned, and work with the NGA Center staff to review progress and challenges.

Learn more about the Vision Zero strategy and its impaired driving efforts at VisionZero.ND.gov.