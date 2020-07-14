Changes to FWP enforcement in northern Montana

Enforcement - Region 6

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Glasgow – There have been quite a few changes to FWP law enforcement staff here in the last few months, but the public will still see many familiar faces. The changes began when Ron Howell, who had a been the warden captain at the regional headquarters in Glasgow for four years, accepted a position in Helena as the assistant chief of enforcement.

Shane Reno, who had been the FWP Region 6 warden sergeant for 13 years and a field warden for 15 years before that, then stepped into the role of captain and will be based in Havre. Reno is originally from Belgrade and has been with FWP since 1992. He completed his studies at Eastern Montana College (now MSU-Billings) and has made Havre home ever since.

“I’m really excited to be in this new position,” said Reno. “We have a great region here with a hardworking squad of wardens. I look forward to continuing the excellent tradition of leading this group in protecting the resources of northeast Montana.”

Replacing Reno, Andy Matakis was hired as the new warden sergeant in Havre. Matakis has made Montana home since 2004, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Montana State University in Bozeman. He has been the Havre-area field warden since 2014. Matakis is eager to adjust to his new role as sergeant and is looking forward to the upcoming hunting season. In his off time, Andy enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking and exploring the abundant natural resources in central Montana.

Todd Tryan was hired to fill an additional sergeant position in Glasgow. Tryan, who is originally from Scobey, has been working for FWP as a warden in the Glasgow area since 2008, where he was hired after fulfilling a warden trainee position. Following high school, Tryan enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. and served four years before pursuing a wildlife biology degree at the University of Montana. After serving with the Montana Army National Guard, including a tour in Iraq, Tryan finished a biology degree at MSU-Northern in Havre.

Tryan, along with his wife Jamie and three kids, enjoys camping, boating, and exploring the outdoor opportunities in northern Montana. Tryan also pursues golf, bowhunting, and working with his lab, Blue, when he is not busy working.

Congratulations to these gentlemen. Next up will be the hiring of two field wardens to replace Matakis and Tryan, and the regional enforcement contingent will be back to full capacity. To get in touch with a warden in FWP Region 6, call the FWP office in Havre (406-265-6177) or Glasgow (406-228-3700), or call 1-800-TIPMONT.

Media contact: Marc Kloker, 406-228-3704, mkloker@mt.gov.