Stratdev Digital Marketing’s Founder Is 21-Year-Old Jordan Calderon
While still in college, Jordan Calderon founded StratDev Digital Marketing -- a fast growing agency that delivers digital marketing solutions for SMBsSANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At only 21 years old, Jordan Calderon is the founder and President of the full-stack digital marketing agency, StratDev Digital Marketing. StratDev Digital Marketing is a fast-growing agency that delivers digital marketing solutions that help clients generate online traffic and widen their online reach. While earning a degree as a full-time student at UC Santa Barbara, Jordan sits at the helm of this reputable agency and leads it to the top.
Jordan is a cross-functional founder experienced in digital marketing, technology, and customer/client relations. His entrepreneurial drive partnered with a persistent and optimistic attitude has resulted in a hands-on, dynamic partnership with client organizations. Jordan’s extensive portfolio in the industry includes driving digital transformation strategies, developing and engaging customer communities, mentoring and cultivating well-rounded teams, identifying trends and fostering opportunities, and driving growth and revenues.
In the few years that he has been involved in the industry, Jordan has had experience in various areas of the business. Jordan has worked in digital marketing strategy and planning, omnichannel execution and optimization, web technologies and platforms, analytical data reporting, leadership and mentoring, startup environments, and e-commerce and automation.
Before he founded StratDev Digital Marketing, Jordan started the college apparel e-commerce company, College Clout. Through his persistence and hard work, Jordan was able to scale College Clout into a national company. His experiences with the e-commerce company inspired him to start StratDev Digital Marketing and, within the first six months, the agency had already become a six-figure company.
Through StratDev Digital Marketing, Jordan offers services concerning search engine optimization (SEO), web development and design, digital public relations, social paid media, and in-target/performance marketing for his clients. The agency’s clients are often small to medium-size businesses based in Southern California. StratDev Digital Marketing also caters to startup companies in accelerator programs all over the country.
StratDev Digital Marketing is known for its transparent process where the company clearly communicates its plans and strategies to its clients -- a process many other agencies overlook. The agency allows their clients to view the return of investment (ROI) through result-centric reporting, resulting in the client staying with StratDev Digital Marketing for an average of ten months—an impressive duration in the industry. Jordan’s agency offers customized strategies and, through Jordan’s efforts, is seen as an investment instead of an added expense for its clients.
Getting to where he is now wasn’t easy. Jordan’s drive to help businesses excel and his determination to make it in the industry has motivated him to succeed in his ventures. His knack for doing business has resulted in countless messages from satisfied clients thanking him for his positive impact on their revenue. Jordan takes pride in his work and is intent on furthering his reach.
Despite his many successes, Jordan stays humble and hard at work in perfecting his agency’s core competencies. Wanting to inspire other people with his story, he is currently a mentor at SCORE Santa Barbara and a TEDxTalk keynote speaker. Jordan was also recently admitted into the Young Entrepreneurship Council (YEC).
To stay updated on Jordan’s entrepreneurial efforts, follow him on his Instagram account. For more information about the agency, check out the StratDev website. A video testimonial may also be viewed of Eggplant Condoms CEO Christian Dolowy discussing his company’s partnership with StratDev Digital Marketing.
