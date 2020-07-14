Bidding Now Open for Six Luxury Property Auctions via Concierge Auctions

144 Castle Peak Gate 463 & 464 Pinnacle View Drive Maui Beach Place, Plumeria Maui Beach Place, Orchid 706 Park Lane

With our global exposure, we excel at selling unmatched properties on an expedited timeline, and we’re thrilled to be entering our third quarter with bidding open on six phenomenal properties.” — Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has announced that bidding is now open for six luxury properties spanning 2 countries and 3 U.S. States. Buyers may digitally place bids from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace at ConciergeAuctions.com and anyone may virtually view the auctions live.

“With our global exposure, we excel at selling unmatched properties on an expedited timeline, and we’re thrilled to be entering our third quarter with bidding open on six phenomenal properties,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “Now more than ever, luxury buyers know that we are the leading marketplace to name their price, and our transparent platform continues to be a win-win-win for buyers, sellers, and agents.”

Auctions include:

Maui Beach Place, Plumeria | 2192 Iliili Road, Kihei, Maui, Hawaii

Bid Online Now – July 15th

Previously Offered for $3M. No Minimum Bid, Separately or Collectively with The Orchid. Current Ask: $1.7M.

In Cooperation with Dennis Rush of Elite Pacific Properties.

Contemporary style and brand-new-construction meets beachside living at The Plumeria at Maui Beach Place. Three levels of indoor-outdoor life await on Maui’s sunny southwestern coast. Large porcelain tile floors and rich walnut hardwood grace the open-plan interior, perfectly complementing the ceiling-height bi-fold glass doors that open to the beautiful and private outdoor living area. The top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen and accompanying outdoor barbecue are perfectly appointed for preparing meals to savor on the covered lanai. A stone wall and waterfall make the swimming pool feel like a private oasis. Enjoy sunsets for two from the private balcony or take much-needed rest with only the sound of waves crashing ashore. With 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, state-of-the-art technology, security, and privacy, this oceanfront townhouse is a luxurious, spacious, yet low maintenance escape. Maui’s southwestern coast offers a laid-back quality of life overlooking the ocean. Swim and picnic at Kamaole, snorkel at Keawakapu, sink your feet into the soft sands of Kalepolepo, take surfing lessons at Cove Beach, or watch the big waves at Makena.



Maui Beach Place, Orchid | 2192 Iliili Road, Kihei, Maui, Hawaii

Bid Online Now – July 15th

Previously Offered for $5.6M. No Minimum Bid. Separately or Collectively with Plumeria. Current Ask: $3.25M.

In Cooperation with Dennis Rush of Elite Pacific Properties.

Three levels of contemporary, brand-new-construction, oceanfront luxury await at The Orchid at Maui Beach Place. Understated interior finishes such as large Italian porcelain tile floors and rich walnut hardwood trim and cabinetry serve as the perfect frame for the crystal blue Pacific Ocean. Ceiling-height bi-fold glass doors open to the beautiful and private outdoor living area giving incredible indoor-outdoor flow. Lie in the hammock, listen to the waves, or step outside the gate and take a dip in the ocean. Cook a summer meal on the barbeque to savor under the sun or beneath the covered lanai. The incredible sunset views from the tranquil master sanctuary are just the antidote to busy life. Enjoy a spacious layout with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom, as well as an expansive, private lawn space and step inside this private Hawaiian paradise equipped with a gated entry, state-of-the-art technology and security. This oceanfront escape is only steps away from Charley Young Beach, a small, white sandy beach is known for its swimmable waters and its rocky tidepools, ripe for exploring.



463 & 464 Pinnacle View Drive, Durango, CO

Bid Online Now — July 16th

Previously Offered for $6.2M. No Reserve. Current Ask: $2.6M.

In Cooperation with Tom Morse and Zach Morse of Legacy Properties West Sotheby’s International Realty.

This 10,215 square-foot log home in the desirable Two Dogs community is a dream retreat. A work of art in itself, the spacious log estate boasts high ceilings, stone details, and floor-to-ceiling windows. With a master bedroom, two guest suites, two ‘dorm style’ bedrooms, and additional space in the lofts, this hideaway will sleep up to 20 friends and family. Outside there are 9.42 acres with lake access and rights, stone walkways, mature trees and the San Juan National Forest on the northern property line. After a day of hiking or snow sports, unwind in front of the outdoor fire pit, or ease tired muscles in the master soaking tub. Entertaining is a way of life at this escape thanks to the gourmet, eat-in kitchen, three-level floorplan, media/game room, and multiple balconies. With plenty of privacy as well as vast, indoor-outdoor shared living spaces, this dual lot retreat truly has it all. With downtown Durango only 25 miles south, world-class outdoor activities can be found nearby, with premier hiking in the warmer months and snowboarding or skiing in the winter.



144 Castle Peak Gate, Vail Valley, CO

Bid Online Now – July 16th

Previously Offered for $4.245M. No Reserve. Current Ask: $3.05M.

In Cooperation with Tye Stockton and Tom Dunn of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

Settle into a relaxed state of mind at 144 Castle Peak Gate, a contemporary mountain escape with effortless luxury in mind. A muted mix of natural materials from stone to dark hardwood plays off the crisp white walls creating a serene vibe. Walls of glass perfectly frame the spectacular mountain setting, a reminder to sit back and take it all in. The interior flows seamlessly to the outdoors through telescoping glass doors, where a patio stands ready to host family dinners and conversations. Take morning coffee or a yoga mat to the upstairs deck. The light-filled main-level master is surrounded by glass and mountain views, creating a serene and intimate escape. Luxurious finishes bring a touch of the city to this newly renovated property, creating a modern mountain estate to enjoy year-round. Within minutes of Beaver Creek and Vail ski resorts, White River National Forest, and the Eagle River, year-round outdoor activities offer a much-needed respite from busy life.



The Ledges at Espiritu, Residence 2, Los Cabos, Mexico

Bid Online Now – July 16th

Previously Offered for $3.95M. No Reserve. Current Ask: $1.8M.

In Cooperation with Andrea Geisler of Del Mar Real Estate.

Sweeping views of the Sea of Cortez, mountains, and San Jose del Cabo await from the top of Espiritu. This second-level residence has unobstructed access to Palmilla Bay vistas. Walls of glass disappear, revealing a luxurious wraparound balcony and creating seamless continuity between indoor and outdoor life. The terrace plays a perfect host. Dine, sip, sleep, play, or soak on more than 1,300 square feet of outdoor living space. Sleek, modern materials and exquisite styling showcase the craftsmanship without overpowering the relaxed, oceanfront ambiance. Only one of four residences in the building, enjoy resort-style living with privacy and exclusivity. Grab a towel and head down the private exterior staircase to cool off in the swimming pool and relax in a private cabana with poolside concierge. Escape to the master retreat to experience the same beautiful views from the terrace for two. Just minutes away from San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas above the waters of Palmilla Bay, this estate is close to the five-star One&Only Palmilla resort, the 27-hole championship course at the Palmilla Golf Club, and Club Espiritu, a state-of-the-art 10,000 square feet gym and tennis facility.



706 Park Lane, Montecito, CA

Bid Online Now – July 20th

Previously Offered for $8.9M. Current Ask: $4.25M.

In Cooperation with Kris Johnston of Engel & Völkers Santa Ynez

Enter a verdant expanse, not unlike Monet’s famous gardens at Giverny, at 706 Park Lane. Colorful flowers, fruit trees, kitchen gardens, and mature trees make way Pacific Ocean glimpses. This traditional estate tucked away in Montecito’s Golden Quadrangle, is an oasis of effortless California sophistication. The 3.67-acre property is ideal for alfresco entertaining. For poolside brunch, sunset cocktails, or a nighttime bocce ball tournament, the expansive brick deck plays the perfect host. Inside, terra cotta floors, rustic wood-beamed ceilings bring a charming sensibility to everyday life. French doors bring the outdoors in, and multiple fireplaces take the chill out of coastal evenings. Invite friends and family to enjoy a private getaway in the cozy guest casita or take in the full view of your secluded corner of paradise from your master balcony. Nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific, this seaside is minutes from beautiful beaches, scenic hiking trails, and just minutes from downtown Santa Barbara.

These properties are available for showings daily by appointment, for virtual open houses, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closings will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.