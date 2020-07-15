Dr. Jay Grossman, L.A.’s Celebrity Dentist, Gives Condolences to Friend John Travolta on Kelly Preston's Passing

Kelly Preston (left) Dr. Jay Grossman (right)

“To a wonderful, caring, charismatic women, thank you for your unwavering commitment to your husband John and your children.” - Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly Preston, an actress best known for her role as a hardhearted fiancée of the Tom Cruise character in the 1996 film “Jerry Maguire,” died on Sunday in Florida. She was 57 years old. Her husband, the actor John Travolta, said in an Instagram post on Monday that the cause was breast cancer. She had been treated for the cancer for two years, he said, something she had kept largely to herself. Travolta and Preston had three kids over the course of their relationship. Their eldest son, Jett, passed away in 2009, their daughter Ella Bleu was born in 2000, and their youngest son, Benjamin, was born in 2010.

The impact of Preston’s passing has been a shock to many. Friends and family of Preston are all deeply saddened by the untimely announcement. One such friend of Preston’s family is celebrity dentist from Concierge Dentistry, Dr. Jay Grossman. “To a wonderful, caring, charismatic women, thank you for your unwavering commitment to your husband John and your children", states Dr. Grossman. “It has been a privilege to know you, and you will be sorely missed.”

Ms. Preston broke into film and television in the early 1980s, often playing a young and sexy character, as she did in the 1985 comedy “Mischief”. But the next year, in “Space Camp,” she wasn’t so shallow; her character, Tish, seems to be the teenage Valley Girl stereotype but turns out to be a genius who plays a pivotal role during a crisis.

Ms. Preston aged into the types of cute-but-smart adult roles often identified with Meg Ryan. A breakthrough was the 1988 comedy “Twins,” where she played Arnold Schwarzenegger’s love interest. She met Mr. Travolta in 1988, when they worked on the comedy “The Experts,” released the next year. They married in 1991. She had a cameo with Mr. Travolta in the 2000 sci-fi flop “Battlefield Earth,” and the couple worked together in the 2018 film “Gotti,” in which Mr. Travolta played the Mafia boss John Gotti and Ms. Preston his wife, Victoria Gotti.

“Our condolences to our friend John Travolta and his children Ella & Ben, on the recent passing of Kelly Preston, who was battling breast cancer for the last two years,” states Dr. Grossman.

Preston had a very close relationship with her two kids, Ella Bleu and Benjamin, a quality her husband shared as well. Travolta explained once how Benjamin had helped the family to “re-bond” following the tragic passing of their eldest son, Jett, in 2009. To this day, the family posts Happy Birthday messages on social media to Jett, celebrating his life. Hopefully, the family can once again be strong together in a time they need each other most.

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in Brentwood, CA since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry, Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $5 - Million in free dental care to over 60,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple, to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

