Puhff Expands and Joins the California Grocers Association
How this minority owned company joined the CGA in order to better serve it's communitiesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minority Owned Company Takes Business to a New Level by Joining the California Grocers Association
Puhff is taking no breaks and determined to make sure their face masks are found where the people shop! By partnering with this association, Puhff has made a commitment to California and supports it’s people with much needed face masks.
Being a wholesaler, Puhff, has been working behind the scenes to bridge the gap between resource and business. However, bridging this gap is not something easily done alone. That's why this partnership has proven to be so important to the company! Having support and the connections this organization allows Puhff to reach new places and heights.
As Puhff grows as a wholesaler and as a company, they have seen the benefits of their work. Being able to keep people safe, not only from the virus, but from day to day air pollution, has become the utmost important goal.
Moreover, Puhff wants to make sure the safety measures taken during this pandemic continue in order to protect the people from the growing issue of pollution. Masks help filter out harmful airborne bacteria, pollutants, and other microorganisms that are harmful to people. This is a step towards making masks a prevalent and accessible safety measure for day to day life.
Being built from the ground up, Puhff, is set to be a fast growing company, and this milestone, is one of many. The wholesale face masks this company has and is producing, are for the people, and with California Grocers Associations support, more masks will be in the hands of the people.
