THE BOARD MEMBER'S GUIDE TO RISK TO BE TRANSLATED INTO RUSSIAN
Translation will bring critical guidance to an important audience later this year
Understanding and persistence in guarding long-term business performance by Board members require a deep understanding of risk management concepts.”NORTHFIELD, MN, US, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (b)right governance publications is pleased to announce an agreement for the Russian translation and distribution of The Board Member's Guide to Risk. The agreement was signed last month and will bring the leading insights from this highly praised guide for boards, senior executives, and aspiring MBA students to an even wider audience.
— Mikhail Fedorov
"I'm thrilled to have received such positive feedback about the book and to know that this translation will bring its guidance to an important audience," said David R. Koenig, author of The Board Members' Guide to Risk.
Translation, publication, and distribution of the Russian-language version of The Board Member's Guide to Risk is being managed by Mikhail Fedorov. Mikhail was named Risk Manager of the Year in 2018 by the Russian Risk Management Society and was a finalist for the Excellence in Risk Management Award by FERMA in that same year. Mikhail leads the risk function for an international mining and metals group, based in Kazakhstan, and before that led the risk management function in one of the biggest Russian oil and gas companies.
"Understanding and persistence in guarding long-term business performance by Board members require a deep understanding of risk management concepts," said Mikhail Fedorov. He continued, "I chose to translate this book by David R. Koenig because it provides those concepts for newly appointed directors as well as seasoned ones, and it will be of great help to Board members of Russian-speaking companies."
The Russian-language version of The Board Member's Guide to Risk will be available later this year. Updates can be received through https://decisionquality.ru.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1-612-286-1776 or by email at david@davidrkoenig.com.
David R.Koenig
(b)right govenance consulting LLC
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Q&A on The Board Member's Guide to Risk