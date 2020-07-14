Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,194 in the last 365 days.

THE BOARD MEMBER'S GUIDE TO RISK TO BE TRANSLATED INTO RUSSIAN

The Board Member's Guide to Risk

The Board Member's Guide to Risk

David R. Koenig

David R. Koenig

Mikhail Fedorov

Mikhail Fedorov

Translation will bring critical guidance to an important audience later this year

Understanding and persistence in guarding long-term business performance by Board members require a deep understanding of risk management concepts.”
— Mikhail Fedorov
NORTHFIELD, MN, US, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (b)right governance publications is pleased to announce an agreement for the Russian translation and distribution of The Board Member's Guide to Risk. The agreement was signed last month and will bring the leading insights from this highly praised guide for boards, senior executives, and aspiring MBA students to an even wider audience.

"I'm thrilled to have received such positive feedback about the book and to know that this translation will bring its guidance to an important audience," said David R. Koenig, author of The Board Members' Guide to Risk.

Translation, publication, and distribution of the Russian-language version of The Board Member's Guide to Risk is being managed by Mikhail Fedorov. Mikhail was named Risk Manager of the Year in 2018 by the Russian Risk Management Society and was a finalist for the Excellence in Risk Management Award by FERMA in that same year. Mikhail leads the risk function for an international mining and metals group, based in Kazakhstan, and before that led the risk management function in one of the biggest Russian oil and gas companies.

"Understanding and persistence in guarding long-term business performance by Board members require a deep understanding of risk management concepts," said Mikhail Fedorov. He continued, "I chose to translate this book by David R. Koenig because it provides those concepts for newly appointed directors as well as seasoned ones, and it will be of great help to Board members of Russian-speaking companies."

The Russian-language version of The Board Member's Guide to Risk will be available later this year. Updates can be received through https://decisionquality.ru.

For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1-612-286-1776 or by email at david@davidrkoenig.com.

David R.Koenig
(b)right govenance consulting LLC
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Q&A on The Board Member's Guide to Risk

You just read:

THE BOARD MEMBER'S GUIDE TO RISK TO BE TRANSLATED INTO RUSSIAN

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.