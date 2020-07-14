Amid Reopening Plans, New York not allowing Disabled Group Home Residents to Leave
We can’t let fear stop us from taking care of those who need it most.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While businesses around the state of New York continue to open, the New York Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) has yet to finalize plans that would allow residents in disabled group homes the freedom to visit and take part in activities outside of their grounds.
One parent described his current issues with the governors lack of response by writing saying, “OPWDD won’t let [our son] in our car and refuses to let residents ride in agency vans for anything other than doctor visits. Why? Won’t say.” Said Jim Mulvaney in a recent Opinion piece for the NY Post.
Mulvaney’s son, Dan, a physically active 32-year-old who lives in a group home in Long Beach, has been quarantined since late March. Dan has a passion for the beach and surfing but is currently only allowed a daily walk to get fresh air.
With many places and parks opening up with safety precautions in place, Dan would not be allowed to return to the group home if he goes out to partake in any activity due to the fact that many of the residents at the homes are at high risk because of medical conditions.
Dr. Joshua Weinstein, the founder and CEO of ICare4Autism says, “We can’t let fear stop us from taking care of those who need it most.” Dr. Weinstein is an advocate for the special needs community and is urging the New York governor to look for more innovative and creative approaches to actually start helping people like Dan rather than hindering them at this most critical time in their lives.
