AnalyticsIQ and Nitrogen.ai Partner to Facilitate Friction-Free Data Science
AnalyticsIQ’s predictive geographic-level data assets are now available on Nitrogren.ai, the world's largest AI data science feature marketplace
It’s like making a custom ‘playlist’ of external data features for any analytic mission.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predictive analytics innovator and marketing data creator, AnalyticsIQ, and Nitrogen.ai, the world’s largest AI data science feature marketplace, have partnered to make AnalyticsIQ’s predictive geographic-level data assets available on the Nitrogren.ai platform. This partnership furthers the effort of making data science accessible, impactful, and compliant for users everywhere by connecting them with external data sources they may not have otherwise had the opportunity to analyze.
Nitrogen.ai’s mission is to bring pertinent analytic inputs – or data features – from outside a user’s four walls and serve them up to the finger-tips of data scientists in their ready-to-analyze format of choice. The AnalyticsIQ mission is to help clients know their customers like they know their friends by getting to the psychological motivators and predictors that fuel consumer decisions through best practices in cognitive psychology with data science. Including AnalyticsIQ data features in the Nitrogen.ai platform enables clients to better understand the ‘hows’ and ‘whys’ behind their audience’s decision making.
And because the data offered on the Nitrogen.ai platform are geographic-level, users can leverage AnalyticsIQ’s Zip+4 data and ensure privacy compliance without sacrificing accuracy or predictive power.
"Since 2017, we've worked to bring together the most robust set of data features available, with a toolset permitting friction-free access to valuable external features data," said Doug Grimsted CEO for Nitrogen.ai. “AnalyticsIQ’s geographic-level data compliments our ever-expanding data features offering in a very powerful way because our companies’ respective missions are similar - we both operate from a perspective of ‘built by data scientists for data scientists’.”
Using the Nitrogen.ai platform, data scientists can identify and evaluate specific ‘features’ derived from geographic-level data sets of interest and run correlation analyses against their own independent variables of interest in minutes, expediting the identification of the ideal supplemental dataset candidates for their analytic missions and operationalized models. The Nitrogen.ai platform allows a user to purchase the specific data features that best fit their analytic mission – across multiple data sources – in one transaction. It’s like making a custom “play list” of external data features for any analytic mission.
“We’re thrilled to have our geographic-level data assets in the Nitrogen.ai platform,” explained Scarlett Shipp, Chief Product Officer at AnalyticsIQ. “Much like the Nitrogen.ai platform, our data is built by data scientists for data scientists, so the opportunity to be a part of something that facilitates the discovery, analysis, and acquisition of data that can help users solve specific problems is very exciting. And since the data is offered at the geographic-level, users can do so confidently from a privacy and compliance perspective.”
To learn more about Nitrogen.ai, available AnalyticsIQ data features, and everything else their platform has to offer, visit their website https://www.nitrogen.ai/.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and consumer and business marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help marketers understand how and why consumers make decisions. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore consumer database provides unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies and technology providers. For B2B marketers, the BusinessCore database delivers rich insights on both businesses and individual professionals.
Our data helps brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta and recently named one of Georgia’s Top 10 most innovative companies, AnalyticsIQ’s team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists have over 100 years of collective analytical experience and expertise. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com/ and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ.
About Nitrogen.ai
Nitrogen.ai is creating the world's largest AI data science feature marketplace, a platform created for data scientists to allow them to discover and evaluate tens of thousands of external features across myriad datasets. Our platform meets the need for friction-free feature discovery and acquisition complete with search and analytic tools that quickly identify candidate features that may improve model accuracy and analytic outcomes. Selected features are automatically combined for purchase on a one time and/or ongoing subscription basis. Data Science teams/advanced analytic groups can gain access and more information by visiting www.Nitrogen.ai.
