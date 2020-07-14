HouseMaster Home Inspections Expands to Western Massachusetts
Local business professional Jerry Marren brings established home inspection brand to the regionNORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, announces the opening of a new location in Western Massachusetts owned by veteran home inspector Jerry Marren.
Jerry brings a wealth of experience to his new venture. For over twenty years, Jerry has performed over 9,000 home inspections in Connecticut and Massachusetts and launching a HouseMaster franchise is the perfect way to grow his business and help his community.
Over the course of his twenty years as a home inspector, Jerry has earned certifications in HVAC, deck inspections, roof inspections, moisture intrusion, electrical, plumbing, wood destroying insect, radon, and chimney inspections. He is licensed in Massachusetts and Connecticut. He is also certified with the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI).
Home inspections are a passion for Jerry, and he takes pride in helping homeowners make informed decisions as they make one of the biggest decisions of their life. A safe and secure home is a key building block in creating a stable family, and home inspections are a family affair in the Marren household.
Jerry will be working alongside his wife Tammy, brother-in-law Don and his son Shane in his franchise and he hopes to create a legacy of helping to build secure homes and communities in Western Massachusetts that his son can continue.
“I take pride in using my skills as an experienced inspector to help my clients make an informed decision on one of their largest and most important purchases,” Jerry said. “Also, I decided to become a HouseMaster franchisee because of the support and many benefits they offer to customers. My job is to help and inform the customers to the best of my ability, and HouseMaster helps me do my job even better.”
Jerry’s office covers Western Massachusetts including: Southwick, Westfield, Northampton, Southhampton, Westhampton, Amherst, Hadley, South Hadley, Ludlow, Belchertown and surrounding areas.
HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.
HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 325 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.
“We’re thrilled that Jerry joined our franchise family and his wealth of experience and family values are a great fit for us,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn. “HouseMaster is an experienced home inspection business that has a passion for our craft, and we love that Jerry already expresses our core values as he launches his franchise.”
For more information, contact Jerry Marren at jerry.marren@housemaster.com, on his web site http://housemaster.com/pioneer valley or at 413.224.8181.
About HouseMaster
Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection franchisors in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For almost 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.
For more information, please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.
