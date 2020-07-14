Muzzleloader Antlerless Deer Permit Application Deadline, Aug. 12

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available on its website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) until August 12.

The muzzleloader seasons on October 29-November 1 and December 5-13 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.

Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.

“Yearling antler beam diameters, fawn weights and other physical condition measures are declining or are below optimal levels in many areas, indicating that deer have exceeded the level their habitat can support long-term,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s deer project leader. “Minimal population growth is expected in 2020, however, deer populations in 10 WMUs will be above their respective population objectives. The goal is to reduce deer populations in those areas while stabilizing populations in other areas.”

