Emerald Touch CEO Dr. Michael Glenn on how Exospine is 3 pounds that takes the weight off your back

Dr. Michael Glenn , CEO of Emerald Touch Inc., an Duncanville, TX based company that provides military load bearing equipment. Dr. Glenn told CEOCFO Editorial Executive, Bud Wayne, "Understanding the performance issues for elite athletes (our soldiers are more athletic than people realize) and understanding the wear and tear on their bodies, I simply reverse engineered the effects of what they were experiencing and designed the Exospine to increase their peak performance, increase their cardiovascular endurance, and improve recovery time (when they have gone to extreme exertion) and allow them to function at their peak performance without any type of negative effect on their performance."

Elaborating on how their Integrated Support Exospine (ISE), actually works Dr. Glenn said, “I knew that the ultimate goal was to remove weight from the structures in the body that were not designed for the load-bearing and place it upon the structures that were specifically designed to carry the most weight. By lifting 100% of the weight off the shoulder girdle itself and placing it upon the pelvis and lower extremities, this allowed greater efficiency for their performance and allowed the torso and the shoulders, to relax rather than being under the stress of the weight. That meant these components would not consume as much oxygen or blood sugar throughout their daily activities which sometimes can be a very long day running into multiple days. This allowed for more efficiency during their mission.” Dr. Glenn continued, “We did not have enough funding for a full “clinically significant study”, so we tested a small group using the VO2MAX stress test, which measured the maximum Volume of Oxygen consumed. Under this test the treadmill is accelerating and increasing the incline every 3 minutes to see how far you can go until the point of failure. We found that not only did we improve the endurance, under extreme stress, by 100% in the phase referred to as the capitulation phase, and the recovery time was significantly faster…in fact seeing their heart rate and breathing rate get back down to a normal baseline before the run, was 20% of the time, in other words five times faster. This was basically later validated not so much in the clinical sense but just from anecdotal feedback from the Soldiers at the Army Battle Lab at Fort Benning.”

Giving us an example of a soldier who tried the Exospine, Dr. Glenn told Bud, “I had a soldier tell me “that thing looks stupid” and that it would never work. This was during the program of instruction, while we were trying to present it to show them how to use it and when I called him up to the front, I asked him to try it on. I already had one of the Exospines connected to the body armor and I had him put it on and told him to buckle the belt.” Dr. Glenn further noted, “I then asked him who was the biggest guy present, that he would be willing to carry on his shoulders. We called down a guy that was at least 260 lbs. He threw him on his shoulders and I said to jump around and do whatever he wanted; you cannot jump as well with somebody that heavy on your shoulders but he was trying to mimic an uneven plane moving around by jumping side-to-side and he was astonished. I asked him where he felt the weight and he said that it was on his legs. At that point I actually lost control of the presentation, as they all came forward hoping to get an Exospine for testing. We were only allowed to give four units per squad and everybody wanted one at that point. Several Soldiers complimented us as the only product company that was really listening to their complaints and had discussions with them on how to meet their needs.”

On what sets their Exospine apart from other load bearing systems, “Our belt actually swivels freely with no resistance in any direction that the pelvis wants to move, which is why you have to wear the belt tight against the waist. When I say tight, I mean strong enough to firmly have the foam belt attached to the hips in order to keep it from sliding around. The fact that once the Exospine is tight, it freely moves, making it the most efficient belt out there,” said Dr. Glenn.

Commenting on why the Integrated Support Exospine is so important, Dr. Glenn told CEOCFO, "One of the things that we did not touch on that I try to convey to people about the significance of the market is that from 2008 to 2013 the American Physical Therapy Association did a retrospective study on the cost of back pain. What they found out was, we spend $200 billion plus each year for everything from aspirin and Tylenol, to surgery and rehab. Now if the Exospine can just cut down on wear and tear, cut down on injuries, it will decrease the cost to the insurance companies, it will decrease the injuries on the job, increase the working capacity of all workers and their jobs because they will not be as tired. Decreasing injuries is essential, since an injury will usually end up being compounded by a second injury. The idea being, if I only affected 25% of a $200 billion industry, which is $50 billion a year that is not being spent on unnecessary costs then we can prevent the problem. As a company our goal is to understand not only the nature of efficiency in biomechanics, but the cost to employers, government and anybody who has employees or the individual who is working for himself who has to keep himself healthy. With that in mind, it will cut down on orthopedic, physical therapy and chiropractic visits. The goal is to try to prevent the injury rather than treat it.”