Abyde's Industry Leading HIPAA Compliance Software Now Part of MSV Business Affiliate Program

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, offering a best-in-class HIPAA compliance software solution for medical practices, has joined the Medical Society of Virginia’s (MSV) Business Affiliate Program. Abyde offers MSV members protection from HIPAA compliance pitfalls through a user-friendly, complete HIPAA compliance program. This new partnership comes at a perfect time to help Virginia physicians overcome changes to HIPAA in 2020.

The MSV Business Affiliate Program is designed to engage with companies that can offer exclusive rates, superior service, and competitive solutions to its membership of over 9,000 physicians, residents, medical students, and physician assistants.

Dustin Beekman, Director of Business Development for MSV recognizes the value in this relationship. “We are very excited that Abyde has joined our Business Affiliate Program,” he said. “The opportunity this provides our members is the reason we started this program and an important part of our decisions to work with Abyde as an industry leader in HIPAA compliance.”

“We are thrilled to work with a partner like MSV, especially during a time when it’s essential that we come together to help physicians across Virginia succeed,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “The passion behind MSV’s commitment to physician prosperity is evident, and we are honored to be a part of helping Virginia physicians meet HIPAA requirements even during a turbulent and changing climate like today’s.”

The MSV Business Affiliate Program launched in January 2019 and was created to provide opportunities to both the MSV membership and Business Affiliates. Through this unique relationship, MSV will continue to be able to provide dynamic and comprehensive benefits to its membership.

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About MSV

The Medical Society of Virginia (MSV) serves as the voice for more than 30,000 physicians, residents, medical students, physician assistants, and physician assistant students, representing all medical specialties in all regions of the Commonwealth. The association was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. MSV strives to advance high-quality health care and make Virginia the best place to receive care and practice medicine.