Dr. Kanai Shah Receives 2020 RTSD Scientist Award

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce that Dr. Kanai Shah, President of RMD, Inc., a Dynasil company, has been selected to receive the prestigious 2020 RTSD Scientist Award by the scientific advisory committee of the Room Temperature Semiconductor Detectors (RTSD) conference. This award will be presented to Dr. Shah at the RTSD conference to be held in Boston from October 31st to November 7th in conjunction with the IEEE Nuclear Science Symposium and the Medical Imaging Conference . As part of the award acceptance ceremony Dr. Shah will deliver the RTSD keynote address.

This international award is given annually as recognition to a researcher who has made outstanding contributions toward the detection of nuclear radiation using semiconductor detectors that operate at room temperature through a lifetime of work.

Dr. Shah has been an active researcher in this field for over 35 years, with interest in crystal growth processes and detector designs. In recent years, Dr. Shah has contributed to RMD’s efforts to develop thallium bromide (TlBr) gamma-ray detectors and lithium indium diselenide (LiInSe 2 ) neutron detectors. His current interests include tailoring wide bandgap semiconductors to combine charge and light collection within the same solid state detector.

Previously, Dr. Shah investigated HgI 2 , PbI 2 , InI, Si, Ge, CdZnTe, B 2 Se 3 , diamond and Tl 2 SeI 4 semiconductor detectors for spectroscopic and imaging studies. The applications of these detectors include nuclear security, medical imaging, particle and space physics, oil exploration, health physics, non-destructive evaluation and materials research.

Dr. Shah has served as the president of RMD since December 2011. He has authored more than 500 technical publications and been awarded 34 U.S. patents. He has been conferred with numerous awards including three R&D 100 awards , a DNDO recognition award and a Tibetts Small Business Award.

Dr. Shah received his M.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and his Ph.D. in Applied Physics from the Delft University of Technology, Delft, Netherlands. He has presented at international conferences on many occasions, written three book chapters, reviewed numerous papers for IEEE and MRS journals and served as reviewer for DOE, NSF, DOD and DHS programs. He teaches a short-course on “Nuclear Detection” (organized by Dr. David Wehe, University of Michigan) at the IEEE Nuclear Science Symposium (Atlanta 2017, Sydney 2018, Manchester, 2019).

Dr. Shah currently serves as a member of the University of Massachusetts Lowell Chemical Engineering Industrial Advisory Board.

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is commercializing products including dual-mode radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, MA, with additional operations in MA, MN, NY, NJ and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

Contact:

Patty Kehe

Corporate Secretary

Dynasil Corporation of America

Phone: 617.668.6855

pkehe@dynasil.com

SOURCE Dynasil Corporation of America