Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting Agreements

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the “Company”) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting today’s agreements at its extraordinary general shareholders meeting. The Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.