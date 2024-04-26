Submit Release
Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting Agreements

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the “Company”) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting today’s agreements at its extraordinary general shareholders meeting. The Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

