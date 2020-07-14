Dean Felicetti Joins Legacy Data Industry Leader SullivanStrickler

Legacy Data expert Dean Felicetti

SullivanStrickler, LLC announces backup tape and legacy data expert Dean Felicetti joins its team.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SullivanStrickler, LLC announced today that backup tape and legacy data expert Dean Felicetti has joined its team. Already the international leader in the Legacy Data space, the addition of industry veteran Felicetti, formerly CTO at Ibis, enhances SullivanStrickler’s expertise and solidifies the company’s position to offer customers the most advanced and comprehensive suite of Legacy Data and eDiscovery support services.

“Very few industry moves can be seen as significant as this,” SullivanStrickler CEO Brendan Sullivan states, “as exciting as this announcement is for us, our customers will be the greatest beneficiaries.” Sullivan adds, “since his days as a founding member of The Oliver Group, Dean is someone I have respected and held in high regard. Very few people in the Legacy Data space are as knowledgeable as SullivanStrickler. We just added one more to our team.”

CTO and founding partner, Shawn Strickler, adds, “Dean is a perfect fit for our company, understanding low-level technology well and being highly revered in the industry. Having shared a friendly rivalry with Dean since the early 2000's, we are excited about the possibilities that joining forces brings."

“I have known and respected Brendan and Shawn’s abilities for nearly twenty years”, says Mr. Felicetti, “but when I was able to see the type of innovation underway at SullivanStrickler first hand, it quickly became obvious to me that their ability to execute and deliver a superior customer experience was just something I had to be a part of. I am excited about the potential our collective future holds.”

About Dean Felicetti

An international leader in forensics, backup tape services, information governance and eDiscovery support, Felicetti has an extensive career in the Litigation Support arena. Dean joined The Oliver Group (an RVM Company) as a Partner in 2003, extending the company’s international backup tape and forensic growth and advancement. With more than two decades of legal technology and client strategy experience, Dean was integral in establishing The Oliver Group as a global market leader in forensic data collections and backup tape services.

About SullivanStrickler

Born from a deep passion for innovation and solving complex data challenges, SullivanStrickler’s Legacy Data solutions are the most advanced in the world, providing faster time-to-data and improved data insight while eliminating both cost and risk. Serving some of the world’s leading organizations, SullivanStrickler exists to put companies in command of their archived and legacy data. The company also offers an integrated suite of leading-edge forensics, backup tape, information governance, and eDiscovery support services. For more information, please visit www.SullivanStrickler.com