Novel virtual trade fair for the process industry
A new way to network and stay informed defies postponed or cancelled trade fairs: The "virtual process show" from 8 to 11 September 2020BERLIN, GERMANY, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 8 to 11 September 2020, LUMITOS, a leading provider of B2B specialist portals and online marketing solutions, will be hosting the "virtual process show", a new digital meeting place for the process industry. In the halls of the virtual process show, an expected more than 100 exhibitors from all over the world will present their innovative products and techniques from all areas of process and production technology for the chemical, biotech & pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. The virtual process show will be flanked by daily lectures, with top speakers sharing their know-how in three parallel sessions at the virtual conference center.
Proven industry information event for manufacturers and experts
With many conventional trade fairs being postponed or cancelled, the virtual process show will give exhibitors a welcome opportunity to gain valuable, high-quality sales leads. Professionals in process and production will be able to find out about new products and current industry topics at a glance. With the virtual process show, LUMITOS will build on its highly acclaimed and successful series of virtual events and trade fairs for the laboratory and analytics sector. In April 2020, the virtual lab show brought together over 100 exhibitors, 47 speakers, almost 8,000 visitors and more than 10,000 webinar participants for the first time.
Virtual networking in a trade fair set-up
In the marketing mix of many companies, trade fairs and events are still regarded as indispensable to contact existing and potential customers. But due to the corona pandemic, many industry events are now burdened with stringent hygiene measures and travel restrictions. "This can result in fewer visitors and exhibitors at trade fairs. With the new virtual process show for the process and production industry we want to support this innovation-driving sector to carry on benefiting from the ever-important transfer of know-how, even in times of cancelled events and social distancing measures," says Stefan Knecht, CEO of LUMITOS AG. The new online trade fair set-up offers manufacturers and professionals in the process and production industry a forum for networking and exchanging know-how, and could complement face-to-face events looking forward beyond corona.
Renowned exhibitors to present process industry technologies
The virtual process show is already seeing renowned companies and industry experts register. Among the exhibitors will be ECH Elektrochemie Halle, Grundfos, GUS Group, Mettler Toledo, Minebea intec, MKS Instruments, Ruland and Ystral. The online trade fair will highlight the latest technology trends and industry topics, for example the digital transformation of the process industry and remote maintenance. It will cover production, process, packaging, measurement & automation technology, analytics, quality management, handling and logistics. A detailed list of exhibitors is expected for early August.
Exhibitors’ virtual booths will not only make product details, brochures and videos available. A number of features, accessible in the trade fair’s languages English and German, will focus on the exchange of know-how and have a global reach. Application specialists and experts will be available to visitors interactively via the live chat function. This allows the direct communication between exhibitors and visitors via audio and video, much like personal contact at conventional trade fairs.
Four-day lecture programme: Top experts share their know-how
Complementing the exhibition, a digital conference will take place on all four days of the virtual process show. The free event can be accessed from a PC at the workplace or home office. In specialist lectures, held as webinars, visitors can find out about the latest trends from a wide range of applications. Top experts will present innovative techniques and processes as well as first-hand practical know-how. Visitors can simply register for the lectures of their choice and follow them conveniently online from their PC or tablet.
Exhibitors and visitors can obtain further information about the virtual process show on the LUMITOS science and industry portals for chemistry, biotech & pharmaceuticals and food & beverages. Registration for visitors and for exhibitors planning to participate at the "virtual process show" is possible via https://www.virtual-process.show/en-home.
