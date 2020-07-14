Scientists declare the Taycan the most innovative car in the world
Porsche wins AutomotiveINNOVATIONS award
Stuttgart
. Thanks to a total of 27 new developments, the
The Center of Automotive Management (CAM) is an independent scientific institute for strategic consulting and empirical automotive and mobility research at the University of Applied Sciences (FHDW) in Bergisch Gladbach. Under Centre Director Professor Stefan Bratzel, they have been analysing the innovations of global automotive manufacturers since 2005. In conjunction with the auditing and consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), they recognise the most outstanding innovations in their annual awards. Approximately 250 production vehicles were evaluated for 2019/20.
The award ceremony will take place in a digital live format on 14 July 2020. Markus Lanz, from German television broadcaster ZDF, will host the Digital Automotive Talk on the subject “Upheaval and transformation in the automotive industry – innovations as the key to successfully overcoming the crisis”. The live stream can be followed at https://www.pwc.de7dat from 5.00 pm.
“We are delighted that our first all-electric sports car has so quickly achieved a place on the top step of the podium in the AutomotiveINNOVATIONS awards. This is fantastic confirmation of the innovative strength of our company and the pioneering spirit that can be found at
Long list of awards in the main markets
Winning the Most Innovative Model award continues a series of successes as the
For example, the electric sports car has been voted:
- World Car of the Year 2020 in both World Performance Car and World Luxury Car categories: World Car of the Year (WCOTY)
- Car of the Year: BBC TopGear Magazine (UK)
- Game Changer of the Year: BBC TopGear Magazine (UK)
- The China Green Car of the Year: Chinese Car of the Year (CCOTY)
- German Car of the Year (GCOTY)
