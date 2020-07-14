NEIGHBORHOOD SUN ANNOUNCES CROWDFUNDING INVESTMENT CAMPAIGN ON WEFUNDER

Mid Atlantic Community Solar Leader Looks to Turbo Charge its People Powered Business with New Investment from People who Support its Mission

Doing a crowdfunding investment campaign makes sense for us because from day one we’ve been a people-powered business with a mission to bring solar to everyone, not just the select few.” — Gary Skulnik

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Sun announced today the launch of a new crowdfunding investment campaign on WeFunder, a leading investment portal that connects start-ups with individuals. The community solar company already blew past its initial pre-public funding goal of $50,000 by bringing in over $89,000 from customers, friends, and family.

“Doing a crowdfunding investment campaign makes sense for us because from day one we’ve been a people-powered business with a mission to bring solar to everyone, not just the select few” said Gary Skulnik, CEO and Founder. “We are not beholden to aggressive venture capital firms that seek to put profit ahead of everything, including people and the planet.”

The crowdfunding investment campaign opens the door to anyone to invest in the future of community solar, with a very low minimum purchase size. The details of the investment opportunity and more background on Neighborhood Sun can be found at wefunder.com/neighborhoodsun.

Since its founding in late 2016, Neighborhood Sun has experienced tremendous growth in revenue and impact. Some highlights include:

• The company has grown each of the years it has been in operation.

• We have built a brand new software platform, the Sun Engine ™ that is going to allow us to expand even more.

• Community solar is the hottest part of the entire solar market right now, growing at twice the rate of all other solar.

• In this time of economic hardship, community solar is one of the few services that is doing very well because it offers people savings on their energy bill.

Neighborhood Sun recently expanded into New Jersey and has a robust pipeline of many new projects for the remainder of 2020 into next year. It has completed five projects in Maryland and is working on three more right now. Thousands of residents have already signed up for community solar through Neighborhood Sun, which is the only community solar company to earn a five star Google review average from its customers.

About Neighborhood Sun

Neighborhood Sun is a Maryland-based B Corp that is a leader in community solar customer acquisition and management. The company has fully subscribed five projects with several thousand customers that are part of its program. It is the highest ranked B Corp among all community solar companies because of its commitment to transparency, good governance, and the community it serves. With its newly released Sun Engine ™ platform, it now offers solar developers a top quality software service to manage their portfolios of projects and customers.