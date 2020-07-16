What our Customers say about us
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2020 -- What our clients say about us
Many people own a car due to the freedom and convenience it allows one to enjoy. Since cars are not cheap, a lot of value is tied to each car. A vehicle equity release allows you to get a loan against your car.
A Vehicle equity release is a special kind of loan from LoanOnYourCar. This loan helps clients to meet their short term financial needs without much hustle. A VER allows clients to access loans of up to 70% of the value of their car.
Our company is a well-known and respected lender. Many of our past clients have given us positive LoanOnYourCar reviews in top review sites such as Google and Trustpilot. The following is a summary of what many of the clients have posted online.
Affordability
Most of the clients wrote that the costs and charges on the loans were low and affordable. LoanOnYourCar offers clients loans that they can afford. This figure is determined by the value of the client's car and their income.
We ensure that clients get loans that they can afford to repay comfortably to ensure that they are not trapped in the cycle of debts. According to one review on Trustpilot, the client was thankful to the company that they did not give her more than she could afford.
LoanOnYourCar.com allows clients the flexibility of paying back with some repayment period going as far as five years. This gives the client adequate time to pay back the loan. Clients can also choose to pay their loans faster to access more financial aid.
Fair and trustworthy
Our company has more than three decades of experience in the financial industry. During this time, we have built and reinforced the clients' confidence in our company. This is because we operate on a transparent policy, and we do not charge any hidden fees. We also allow clients to settle their loans early without any extra fees.
The following is an excerpt from a review that was posted online, "They have been helpful and fair. It's easy, to be honest about any questions or concerns you have as they are always happy to help". With the world battling Covid-19, we aim to make life easier for our clients by listening to them and readjusting their repayment structure.
Ease of access
Access is one of the most important factors when it comes to short-term loans. How fast you access the money determines how soon you can solve your problems. Therefore, it is crucial for the application process to be easy and straightforward.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we encourage our clients to apply from home. This can be easily done by visiting LoanOnYourCar.com. You can easily put up your application on the website and wait for it to be processed by our staff.
The process has been optimized to ensure that it is as simple as possible. In fact, most of the clients have described the online application process as super-efficient. Our applications are processed as fast as within 60 minutes from the time submitted. Once approved, the cash is disbursed fast to offer a quick solution.
Innovations
Most of the clients have praised the innovations that we have introduced to ensure that the process runs smoothly and is user friendly. One of the flagship innovations includes the client's ability to repay based on innovative structures that allow small payments over time.
Whether you want money for your business or personal use during this tough pandemic, our products are tailor-made to ensure they meet your specific needs. As a result, we have multiple positive reviews from various major review sites. Our friendly customer service is also eager to serve anyone in need of our services satisfactorily.
