Global Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Forecast To 2023

Major players in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market are 3M, Cantel Medical, STERIS, Getinge, Belimed, TSO3, Matachana, CISA

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is expected to grow from $7.14 billion in 2019 to 8.05 billion in 2020 at a rate of 12.7%. The remarkable growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Coronavirus infection in most instances is transmitted through respiratory droplets and through contact with contaminated surfaces/objects. The virus gets easily inactivated by chemical disinfectants and sterilization of medical equipment prior to use. While sterilization is commonly used in healthcare settings, disinfectants are currently being widely used by the general public worldwide as well. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $9.85 billion in 2023 at a rate of 6.95%. Government regulations to combat the COVID-19 situation is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. However, shortage in the supply of ethylene oxide gas-sterilized medical equipment is expected to hinder the market growth.

The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market consist of sales of sterilization equipment and disinfectants which are used in the decontamination of microorganisms. The revenue of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is mainly through the sales of sterilization equipment which includes heat sterilizers, low-temperature sterilizers, radiation sterilizers and filtration sterilizers and disinfectants which include high-level, intermediate-level and low-level disinfectants. The manufactures of sterilization equipment and disinfectants market are primarily engaged in manufacturing equipment which are used for decontamination by physical, chemical, and mechanical methods by clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, hospital and clinics.

The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Sterilization Equipment, Disinfectants

By Method: Physical Method, Chemical Method, Mechanical Method

By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories

By Geography: The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American sterilization equipment and disinfectants market accounts for the largest share in the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market.

Trends In The Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market

Sustainable solutions such as the repeat sterilization of medical equipment, including personal protective equipment, are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. As there is a shortage in the supply of PPE to the hospitals offering services to COVID-19 patients, a few companies have come up with repeat sterilization of used PPE like gowns and masks.

Markets Covered: Global Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market

Data Segmentations: Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Organizations Covered: 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, STERIS Corporation, Getinge AB, Belimed, TSO3 Inc., Matachana Group, CISA production srl, Advanced Sterilization Products, SAKURA SI CO.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, sterilization equipment and disinfectants market customer information, sterilization equipment and disinfectants market product/service analysis – product examples, sterilization equipment and disinfectants market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Sector: The report reveals where the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

