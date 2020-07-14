WILLISTON BARRACKS/ DUI #1-Drugs

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102990

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 13, 2020 at 6:54 pm

LOCATION: Interstate 89 southbound on the Winooski River Bridge in the Town of Winooski

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence-Drugs

ACCUSED: Connor Brown

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 13, 2020 at approximately 6:54 pm, Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 89 on the Winooski River Bridge in the Town of Winooski. The vehicle was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit in a work zone. State Police stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Connor Brown. Through the course of the stop it was determined Brown was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Brown taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Brown was released with a citation for the above criminal violation and ordered to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on September 22, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/22/2020

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.