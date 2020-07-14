WILLISTON BARRACKS/ DUI #1-Drugs
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102990
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 13, 2020 at 6:54 pm
LOCATION: Interstate 89 southbound on the Winooski River Bridge in the Town of Winooski
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence-Drugs
ACCUSED: Connor Brown
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 13, 2020 at approximately 6:54 pm, Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 89 on the Winooski River Bridge in the Town of Winooski. The vehicle was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit in a work zone. State Police stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Connor Brown. Through the course of the stop it was determined Brown was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Brown taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Brown was released with a citation for the above criminal violation and ordered to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on September 22, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/22/2020
COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.