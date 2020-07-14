Global Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price and Top Manufacturers
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Market
Influenza vaccines treat influenza by developing antibodies in the body within two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies protect against infections with the help of the attenuated viruses in the vaccine. These vaccines contain killed or inactivated strains of the influenza virus. This report focuses on Pandemic Influenza Vaccine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pandemic Influenza Vaccine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AstraZeneca
GlaxoSmithKline
Novartis
Sanofi
Valneva
Lupin
Chiron Panacea
Solvay and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
Sementis
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Influenza A (H1N1) Vaccines
Other
Segment by Application
Adult
Paediatric
