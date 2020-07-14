Global Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “Global Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Market Report and 2020 Outlook”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Influenza vaccines treat influenza by developing antibodies in the body within two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies protect against infections with the help of the attenuated viruses in the vaccine. These vaccines contain killed or inactivated strains of the influenza virus. This report focuses on Pandemic Influenza Vaccine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pandemic Influenza Vaccine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Sanofi

Valneva

Lupin

Chiron Panacea

Solvay and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Sementis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Influenza A (H1N1) Vaccines

Other

Segment by Application

Adult

Paediatric

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

