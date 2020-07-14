Press Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B202106
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#:802-234-9933
DATE/TIME:07/06/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: 62 Gage Road, Bethel, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Persons Prohibited From Possessing Firearms
ACCUSED: Richard Allen Boles
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the evening of 07/06/2020 at 2238, Troopers responded for a welfare check at 62 Gage Road in Bethel, Vermont. After visiting the residence, Troopers discovered Boles had violated his conditions of release. He was located and arrested on 07/12/2020 for violating his conditions of release and possessing firearms when prohibited from doing so. He was taken back to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Boles was then transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 at 1230
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL:$200
MUG SHOT: Y
