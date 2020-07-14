Press Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B202106

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#:802-234-9933

DATE/TIME:07/06/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 62 Gage Road, Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Persons Prohibited From Possessing Firearms

ACCUSED: Richard Allen Boles

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the evening of 07/06/2020 at 2238, Troopers responded for a welfare check at 62 Gage Road in Bethel, Vermont. After visiting the residence, Troopers discovered Boles had violated his conditions of release. He was located and arrested on 07/12/2020 for violating his conditions of release and possessing firearms when prohibited from doing so. He was taken back to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Boles was then transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 at 1230

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL:$200

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.