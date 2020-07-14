Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,177 in the last 365 days.

All-Terrain Vehicle Rider Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

On July 11, 2020, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a Vermont State Game Warden observed an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) operating illegally on Grasshopper Lane in the town of Reading.  The warden made contact with the ATV operator, who was identified as Jeron Keim, age 38, of Farmington, Connecticut. 

The investigation revealed Keim had been operating the ATV while under the influence of alcohol.  Keim was arrested without incident and processed for driving under the influence.

The Vermont Warden Service encourages all ATV riders to know the laws related to proper ATV use, to operate ATVs responsibly and to never drink and drive any motorized vehicle.  

For more information about ATV laws and safe ATV operation, please visit the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association website: https://vtvasa.org/

Vermont’s Chief Warden Colonel Jason Batchelder shared a reminder for outdoor enthusiasts, “When venturing outdoors, Vermonters should continue to practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings when appropriate.  To the extent possible, stay close to home and avoid overexerting yourself during extremely hot conditions.  Avoid congregating in large crowds and respect the distance of others when visiting parking lots, trailheads, trails and other public-use areas.” 

For more information on staying safe in the outdoors during the pandemic, please visit: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/covid-19-related-information

For Immediate Release:  July 13, 2020

Media Contacts:  Colonel Jason Batchelder (802) 279-4875, Lieutenant Justin Stedman (802) 324-1715

You just read:

All-Terrain Vehicle Rider Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.