All-Terrain Vehicle Rider Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

On July 11, 2020, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a Vermont State Game Warden observed an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) operating illegally on Grasshopper Lane in the town of Reading. The warden made contact with the ATV operator, who was identified as Jeron Keim, age 38, of Farmington, Connecticut.

The investigation revealed Keim had been operating the ATV while under the influence of alcohol. Keim was arrested without incident and processed for driving under the influence.

The Vermont Warden Service encourages all ATV riders to know the laws related to proper ATV use, to operate ATVs responsibly and to never drink and drive any motorized vehicle.

For more information about ATV laws and safe ATV operation, please visit the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association website: https://vtvasa.org/

Vermont’s Chief Warden Colonel Jason Batchelder shared a reminder for outdoor enthusiasts, “When venturing outdoors, Vermonters should continue to practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings when appropriate. To the extent possible, stay close to home and avoid overexerting yourself during extremely hot conditions. Avoid congregating in large crowds and respect the distance of others when visiting parking lots, trailheads, trails and other public-use areas.”

For more information on staying safe in the outdoors during the pandemic, please visit: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/covid-19-related-information

For Immediate Release: July 13, 2020

Media Contacts: Colonel Jason Batchelder (802) 279-4875, Lieutenant Justin Stedman (802) 324-1715