Opening of New Recreation Center at Letchworth State Park

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new $2 million outdoor recreation center is opening at Letchworth State Park. Construction began in April 2019 and was completed recently. The Lower Falls Recreation Area provides a fun new option to enjoy one of the Finger Lakes Region's top tourism destinations.

"Letchworth State Park is one of New York's crown jewels and it provides unrivaled beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities for families and people of all ages," Governor Cuomo said. "With a new games area, fitness loop, and facility for whitewater rafting, these improvements will allow visitors to have fun, experience an adventure or relax, even during these unprecedented times."

The new Lower Falls Recreation Area involved removal of an unused swimming pool at the South Complex Area, and restoration of a historic bathhouse that is used by the whitewater rafting concessionaire, Adventure Calls Outfitters.

The new recreation area provides table games, badminton and pickle ball courts, bocce and shuffleboard, as well as a fitness loop. The project was funded by the NY Parks 2020 capital initiative.

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, "The new Lower Falls Recreation Area is another example of Governor Cuomo's commitment to upgrading state park facilities under the NY Parks 2020 program. It is sure to be a vibrant place in the park where people of all ages can come together for fun, laughs and friendly competition."

Senator Patrick Gallivan said, "New York State is blessed with some of the most beautiful parks in the country and Letchworth is among the most popular for residents and visitors. We are fortunate to have it in our backyard. The state's investment in the new Lower Falls Recreation Area will enhance the park experience and will help attract new visitors to the park and the region. I invite everyone to come see this wonderful new addition and spend some time exploring all that Letchworth State Park has to offer."

Letchworth State Park is one of the most scenically magnificent areas in the eastern U.S. The Genesee River roars through the gorge over three major waterfalls between cliffs - as high as 600 feet in some places - surrounded by lush forests. Hikers can choose from 66 miles of hiking trails. Trails are also available for horseback riding, biking, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 individual parks, historic sites, recreational trails and boat launches, which were visited by a record 77 million people in 2019. A recent university study found that spending by State Parks and its visitors supports $5 billion in output and sales, 54,000 private-sector jobs and more than $2.8 billion in additional state GDP. For more information on any of these recreation areas, call 518-474-0456 or visit parks.ny.gov, connect on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.