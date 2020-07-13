NutriFit's First Virtual Guided Tasting Experience to Introduce New Executive Sous Chef & Detail Food Safety Process

Join NutriFit for their first virtual, guided tasting experience!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NutriFit is proud to share their first virtual tasting experience! This experience will involve an introduction to Oscar Gonzalez, the latest Executive Sous Chef at NutriFit. Furthermore, NutriFit will go over the importance of health coaching for their customers and discuss their food distribution, safety, and sanitation process.

You will enjoy a five-course menu of epicurean creations designed by Jackie Keller and Oscar Gonzalez, Executive Chef team at NutriFit. On Friday, July 31, the menu will be delivered fresh to your door, with guided tasting via Zoom starting at 6:30 pm that evening and lasting about 30 minutes. The tasting will even include a lively presentation and interactive discussion, which include wine pairing tips. The experience is rated at an affordable $59.95 per participant. Even more enticing, is that when you purchase a fourth ticket, the fifth is on the house from NutriFit. So, bring the whole gang with you.

NutriFit is looking forward to letting you know that your families, acquaintances, employers and neighbors can attend this special gathering. Everyone is welcome because NutriFit 's goal is to educate about safe habits and to promote healthier lifestyle choices. Just RSVP and do this quickly, as enrollment is limited. Free local delivery is provided for existing NutriFit members. Those not yet part of the NutriFit family will charged a nominal shipping fee. Shipping worldwide is also a service available on 7/31 for delivery, but the cost depends on the location.

The NutriFit menu used for the experience, "The Basil Flight", highlights NutriFit’s very own SimpliHealth Growers organic basil, which is manually grown and cultivated on their own solar-powered farm. It is a unique culinary experience that you wouldn't want to skip out on. So, support NutriFit to launch this event off be apart of the latest NutriFit reward program, the Party of the Connoisseur.

Menu - The Basil Flight

1- Heirloom tomato Farcie with Burrata, basil and Kalamata caramel

2- Miso-glazed Mary’s chicken confit with pickled beetroot, vichyssoise, Basil pea salad

3- Pinot Noir braised Short Ribs with celeriac mousse. Lamb au Jus with Cipollini onions

4 - Capri candy palate cleanser - Heirloom tomatoes dipped in toasted Basil coating

5 - Ganache au Chocolat -coated Cake Pop with Cara Cara orange

Date And Time:

Fri, July 31, 2020

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM PDT

Tickets Here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nutrifits-virtual-guided-tasting-experience-tickets-113222192626

NutriFit specializes in creating fresh, customized and delivered meals. Since 1987, they have strived to help their clients achieve optimal heath and well being. NutriFit’s ingredients are all free range, organic or sustainable, and much of their produce comes from their own organic farm under the brand name SimpliHealth Growers. The farm is completely solar-powered, and has been named by the National Wildlife Federation as a Certified Wildlife Habitat.

NutriFit goes beyond meal delivery to impact those who are serious about health. They offer full-service nutritional support. Jackie Keller, NutriFit Founder and Director, is a board certified Professional Health & Wellness Coach. Coaching is available virtually, and they also have a line of health-related products (snacks, Salt & Sugar Free spice blends, Jackie's book, and merchandise) available for purchase and shipping nationally. NutriFit also strives to reduce their carbon footprints by recycling, reusing, and renewing, and a portion of their profits are donated to World Central Kitchen during this crisis to help support the needy here in our local area, nationally and abroad.

