Statement From Attorney General Yost on Abuse Allegations in Chillicothe

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding allegations of sexual abuse by a former Boy Scout leader in Chillicothe:

"The allegations – and apparent confession – of sexual abuse surrounding a former Boy Scout leader in Chillicothe deserve swift, severe punishment.

Because of the statute of limitations, that may not happen under current law. That is precisely why I, along with several former attorneys general, have called for the statute of limitations for rape to be eliminated. Victims deserve the chance to face their abusers in the court of law.

If you are a victim of this case, or know someone who is, please call the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO or you may file a tip anonymously online."

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

–30–

