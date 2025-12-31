Yost Awards 30 More Grants Supporting Addiction Treatment for Inmates
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost has awarded a fourth round of grants totaling $5.3 million to support addiction treatment for incarcerated Ohioans.
“These grants do more than prevent overdoses – they give inmates a fighting chance to break the cycle of substance abuse and incarceration,” Yost said. “Credit to Ohio’s sheriffs and local leaders for their hard work and innovation in putting this money to good use across the state.”
During the final quarter of 2025, Yost’s office awarded grants to 17 jails, extending the program’s reach to 49 jails serving 54 counties. Eligibility was also expanded to community-based correctional facilities, with 13 facilities awarded funding. CBCFs are residential prison diversion programs for nonviolent offenders, many of whom struggle with addiction.
With the latest payments, the total awarded since Yost announced the first round of grants in March exceeds $10.9 million.
In all, Yost’s office is offering $60 million in opioid settlement money over the next several years. Overdose is a leading cause of death among jail inmates in Ohio, accounting for at least 70 deaths since 2020, according to a USA Today report.
The attorney general’s Opioid Remediation Grant Program is awarding county jails and CBCFs up to $200,000 per year to hire a full-time addiction-services coordinator or contract with a company that provides such services to treat opioid and other addictions, helping inmates through detox and recovery. Additionally, any county that operates a jail can apply for a $50,000 grant to fund medications and supplies for inmates experiencing opioid withdrawal.
The recipients of this round of grants are:
Jails
- Adams County jail: $200,000
- Clark County jail: $220,000
- Columbiana County jail: $250,000
- Fairfield County jail: $244,364
- Geauga County jail: $149,088
- Greene County jail: $220,000
- Hancock County jail: $90,022
- Harrison County jail: $107,000
- Jackson County jail: $200,000
- Knox County jail: $104,675
- Lawrence County jail: $250,000
- Licking County Justice Center: $200,000
- Logan County jail: $200,000
- Noble County jail: $200,000
- Portage County jail: $200,000
- Scioto County jail: $215,000
- Wood County jail: $200,000
- Community Correctional Center for Butler, Clermont and Warren Counties: $50,000
- CROSSWAEH CBCF (Seneca County): $101,948
- Eastern Ohio Correction Center (Jefferson and Columbiana counties): $199,881
- Franklin County CBCF: $246,227
- McDonnell Center (Cuyahoga County): $134,240
- MonDay Community Correctional Institution (Montgomery County): $151,375
- Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program (Trumbull County): $145,390
- Northwest Community Corrections Center (Wood County): $121,394
- STAR Community Justice Center (Scioto County): $250,000
- Stark Regional Community Correction Center: $72,349
- Summit County CBCF: $134,240
- West Central Community Correctional Facility (Union County): $199,248
- The WORTH Center (Allen County): $200,000
MEDIA CONTACT:
Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127
-30-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.