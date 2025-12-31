Yost Awards 30 More Grants Supporting Addiction Treatment for Inmates

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost has awarded a fourth round of grants totaling $5.3 million to support addiction treatment for incarcerated Ohioans.



“These grants do more than prevent overdoses – they give inmates a fighting chance to break the cycle of substance abuse and incarceration,” Yost said. “Credit to Ohio’s sheriffs and local leaders for their hard work and innovation in putting this money to good use across the state.”



During the final quarter of 2025, Yost’s office awarded grants to 17 jails, extending the program’s reach to 49 jails serving 54 counties. Eligibility was also expanded to community-based correctional facilities, with 13 facilities awarded funding. CBCFs are residential prison diversion programs for nonviolent offenders, many of whom struggle with addiction.



With the latest payments, the total awarded since Yost announced the first round of grants in March exceeds $10.9 million.



In all, Yost’s office is offering $60 million in opioid settlement money over the next several years. Overdose is a leading cause of death among jail inmates in Ohio, accounting for at least 70 deaths since 2020, according to a USA Today report.



The attorney general’s Opioid Remediation Grant Program is awarding county jails and CBCFs up to $200,000 per year to hire a full-time addiction-services coordinator or contract with a company that provides such services to treat opioid and other addictions, helping inmates through detox and recovery. Additionally, any county that operates a jail can apply for a $50,000 grant to fund medications and supplies for inmates experiencing opioid withdrawal.



The recipients of this round of grants are:



Jails

Adams County jail: $200,000

Clark County jail: $220,000

Columbiana County jail: $250,000

Fairfield County jail: $244,364

Geauga County jail: $149,088

Greene County jail: $220,000

Hancock County jail: $90,022

Harrison County jail: $107,000

Jackson County jail: $200,000

Knox County jail: $104,675

Lawrence County jail: $250,000

Licking County Justice Center: $200,000

Logan County jail: $200,000

Noble County jail: $200,000

Portage County jail: $200,000

Scioto County jail: $215,000

Wood County jail: $200,000

Community Correctional Center for Butler, Clermont and Warren Counties: $50,000

CROSSWAEH CBCF (Seneca County): $101,948

Eastern Ohio Correction Center (Jefferson and Columbiana counties): $199,881

Franklin County CBCF: $246,227

McDonnell Center (Cuyahoga County): $134,240

MonDay Community Correctional Institution (Montgomery County): $151,375

Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program (Trumbull County): $145,390

Northwest Community Corrections Center (Wood County): $121,394

STAR Community Justice Center (Scioto County): $250,000

Stark Regional Community Correction Center: $72,349

Summit County CBCF: $134,240

West Central Community Correctional Facility (Union County): $199,248

The WORTH Center (Allen County): $200,000

An application for 2026 grants will be available in January.

