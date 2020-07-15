2 Manholes & Sewer Pipe Fully Renewed

Resinating Fiberglass Expansion Liners – The Better Choice for Rehabilitating Waste Water, Storm Water and Fresh Water Systems and Industrial Systems

Lewisville is a perfect example of what RESINATING Fiberglass Expansion Liners bring to a project. From simple I&I elimination to the repair of collapsed pipes, RESINATING Solutions get the job done.” — Jim White, CEO, Resinating LLC

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESINATING LLC®, the inventors and manufacturers of a newly patented breakthrough technology for rehabilitating manholes and connecting pipes, recently completed the renewal of two 72” diameter manholes, one 22’ deep and the other 24’ deep, as well as 30” diameter pipe that connected them.

In both manholes, the concrete had eroded to the rebar in some areas and some of the rebar was severely corroded itself. In addition, about 7’ of the connecting pipe had collapsed causing a sinkhole. A 5-man crew completed this restoration in 3 days, securely bonding RESINATING® Liners in both manholes and the connecting pipe between them. With RESINATING Fiberglass Expansion Liners installed, all of Lewisville’s problems were resolved with a solution that will last for decades…no leaks, no collapses, no nothing. It's very clear that Lewisville made The Better Choice. Compared to RESINATING Liners, everything else is a temporary fix.

With the 20-year RESINATING repair and replace warranty, and an expected useful life of 100 years or more, these manholes and the connecting pipe will not be presenting Lewisville with any problems for a long time to come.

James Wallingsford, the ULM Manager for the City of Lewisville, said, he was “looking forward to using RESINATING Liners on several other projects in Lewisville. There are no other solutions on the market that can do what RESINATING Liners can do.”

Jason Langford, the Sr. Project Manager for Western Municipal Construction of Texas, LLC, the general contractor that worked with RESINATING on this project, said “RESINATING Fiberglass Expansion Liners and the technology associated with them are cutting edge and far surpass any other options available.” Jason was so impressed with RESINATING LLC and RESINATING Liners that he is spreading the word to everyone in his company.

Ed Rau, General Manager of RESINATING LLC, and Jim White, CEO of RESINATING LLC, both expected this project would set a new standard for Lewisville and for Western Municipal Construction of Texas and are proud to see that it did.

LEARN MORE about RESINATING LLC and RESINATING Fiberglass Expansion Liners at our website...be sure to check out The Better Choice Tab.

About the City of Lewisville

Lewisville, founded in the 1840’s, has a rich history. It is a rapidly growing city in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex with a population of over 100,000 people, having more than doubled its population in the last 30 years.

About Western Municipal Construction of Texas, LLC

Western Municipal Construction of Texas LLC is a general contractor serving municipalities and private companies in Texas and surrounding areas. It specializes in all phases of water, sewer, and storm drain installations including lift stations and pump stations, as well as projects related to water treatment and wastewater treatment plants.

About RESINATING LLC

Owner of the Patent for a new process which is far superior to any other method of rehabilitating manholes and connecting pipes, and far more economical, RESINATING LLC is an offshoot of and is partnering with Associated Fiberglass Enterprises (AFE), a company with a long history in the fiberglass business, to solve the problems municipalities and utilities face with their aging waste water, storm water and fresh water infrastructures.

HERE'S AN INTRODUCTORY VIDEO TO RESINATING LLC: