COVID-19 Offers Opportunity, Responsibility for Medical Affairs Strategic Leadership
MAPS global town hall details ability of Medical Affairs teams to ensure safe and effective use of medicines, vaccines during COVID-19 rapid development
July 21 global town hall details challenges arising from the global COVID-19 pandemic and the emerging opportunity for Medical Affairs to provide strategic leadership.”GOLDEN, COLO., US, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS), the premier non-profit global society of Medical Affairs professionals, presents a global town hall Tuesday, July 21 at 9am EDT with an expert panel detailing the challenges arising from the global COVID-19 pandemic and the emerging opportunity for Medical Affairs to provide strategic leadership. Through patient-focus and peer-to-peer relationships with health care providers, Medical Affairs professionals have a unique role in ensuring the safe and effective use of medicines, vaccines and medical devices during this time of rapid development and deployment, and are also positioned to bring invaluable insights from the field into ongoing R&D.
— MAPS
Evidence Generation and Dissemination are key domains within Medical Affairs that guide policy-makers to aid society by improving health care. As the pandemic has shown, robust Evidence Generation and Dissemination is crucial when medical professionalism and scientific excellence are challenged by the pressures of politics, economics and time. How can the role of Medical Affairs be strengthened and expanded to maintain quality in a rapidly evolving clinical environment?
Join this webinar for insights on Evidence Generation and Dissemination from industry-leading experts. Submit your questions to our panel of senior Medical Affairs leaders to explore the ongoing challenges for field and clinical research. Follow-on webinars will consider the role of other Medical Affairs domains including Capabilities Development, Insight Generation and Field Medical Affairs. This series will equip MAPS members with the tools to fulfill the opportunity for Medical Affairs strategic leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.
Registration is free and required for MAPS members and non-members.
Speakers include the following:
• Tamas Koncz, Chief Medical Officer, Inflammation and Immunology, Pfizer
• Isma Benattia, VP, Europe Medical Affairs, Amgen
• Terry Griesing, VP, Head of North America Medical Affairs, Internal Medicine, Pfizer
• Ann Hartry, VP, HEOR, Lundbeck
• Audrey Krolicki, Senior Director, Head of Scientific Publications, Astellas
• Danie du Plessis, Executive VP Medical Affairs, Kyowa Kirin International
About MAPS
MAPS is a non-profit global society of Medical Affairs professionals with over 3,000 members from over 200 life sciences companies, as well as those who provide valuable support to Medical Affairs organizations. Its mission is to advance the Medical Affairs profession and increase its impact across the life sciences industry by:
• Promoting excellence across Medical Affairs functions
• Developing guidelines to support industry standards and best practices
• Fostering advocacy for the Medical Affairs position
• Building capabilities and providing a platform that supports the practice of Medical Affairs
About Medical Affairs
Medical Affairs professionals are external-facing medical and scientific leaders who represent the real-world clinical needs of patients, Healthcare Professionals (HCPs), and other decision makers. Our forward-looking strategy across the product lifecycle and diverse functional groups act to advance patient care and ensure the well-being of patients. We do this by interpreting and contextualizing emerging data, generating real world evidence, engaging in peer-to-peer scientific dialogue, identifying clinical practice insights, and educating HCPs and other decision makers on the effectiveness of our products.
