Dear Colleague: Update on the July Floor Schedule

Committees are continuing to meet under the provisions of H. Res. 965 to mark up bills so they are ready for consideration on the Floor during the weeks of July 20 and July 27.  I want to thank Members for their hard work in committee these past weeks as our committees have adapted to new procedures to ensure that the critical legislative work that we perform in service to the American people continues unabated...

