Driver License Division Launching New Appointment Scheduler

Monday July 13, 2020

On Tuesday, July 14th, the Utah Driver License Division will launch a new appointment scheduler.

Appointments will be available for all licensing services.

Appointments will be required to ensure DLD offices safely manage the number of customers in its buildings to ensure physical distancing standards can be maintained.

Appointments will reduce individuals’ wait times and ensure the services requested can be completed.

Applicants who choose to walk-in may experience longer wait times, or the service requested may not be available due to appointments taking priority.

Click here to visit the DLD home page for more information.

Did you know that several of the DLD’s services are available online?

Online services available from DLD include the following:

Driver license and ID card renewals

Request driving records

Update your address with Driver License Division

Print Driver License Division handbooks

Click here to learn more about the online services available from DLD.

###

posted 47 mins ago