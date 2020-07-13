Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,120 in the last 365 days.

Driver License Division Launching New Appointment Scheduler

TOP STORY

Inside DPS

Press Release

Protecting Utah

Monday July 13, 2020

On Tuesday, July 14th, the Utah Driver License Division will launch a new appointment scheduler.

Appointments will be available for all licensing services.

Appointments will be required to ensure DLD offices safely manage the number of customers in its buildings to ensure physical distancing standards can be maintained.

Appointments will reduce individuals’ wait times and ensure the services requested can be completed.

Applicants who choose to walk-in may experience longer wait times, or the service requested may not be available due to appointments taking priority.

Click here to visit the DLD home page for more information.

Did you know that several of the DLD’s services are available online?

Online services available from DLD include the following:

  • Driver license and ID card renewals
  • Request driving records
  • Update your address with Driver License Division
  • Print Driver License Division handbooks

Click here to learn more about the online services available from DLD.

###

posted 47 mins ago

You just read:

Driver License Division Launching New Appointment Scheduler

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.