TDHCA begins ESG CARES Act funding allocations

Distributes more than $900K to help mitigate homelessness in four Texas cities

(AUSTIN) – Families and residents in Corpus Christi, Killeen, Giddings and Victoria that have been affected by the economic challenges due to COVID-19 have a source of help for homelessness prevention measures. TDHCA announced more than $960,000 has been allocated to four organizations serving those cities. Funds were made possible through the Emergency Solutions Grants Program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The nonprofit organizations receiving the funds are as follows:

Mid-Coast Family Services in Victoria; $689,996

Families in Crisis in Killeen; $103,000

Combined Community Action in Giddings; $70,000

Hope House, Inc., in Corpus Christi; $100,000

“There’s no denying that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many Texans,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. “TDHCA, along with state leaders and program partners have worked expeditiously to get the CARES Act funds out to those in need, and I believe our efforts can make a difference not only in these particular communities, but throughout the state as we work toward more long-term recovery solutions.”

TDHCA received approximately $33.2 million in Emergency Solutions Grant Program funds. TDHCA does not provide direct assistance to individuals, but does fund units of general local governments, public housing authorities, local mental health authorities, and nonprofits that in turn assist individuals in their communities.

Individuals needing rental or utility bill assistance, or experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless should search TDHCA’s Help for Texans web page for local providers who may be able to help.