TDHCA begins ESG CARES Act funding allocations

- First four contracts allocated more than $900K
- Funds provided to nonprofits in Corpus Christi, Victoria, Giddings and Killeen
- Approximately $32 million still available
Distributes more than $900K to help mitigate homelessness in four Texas cities
(AUSTIN) – Families and residents in Corpus Christi, Killeen, Giddings and Victoria that have been affected by the economic challenges due to COVID-19 have a source of help for homelessness prevention measures. TDHCA announced more than $960,000 has been allocated to four organizations serving those cities. Funds were made possible through the Emergency Solutions Grants Program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The nonprofit organizations receiving the funds are as follows:
- Mid-Coast Family Services in Victoria; $689,996
- Families in Crisis in Killeen; $103,000
- Combined Community Action in Giddings; $70,000
- Hope House, Inc., in Corpus Christi; $100,000
“There’s no denying that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many Texans,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. “TDHCA, along with state leaders and program partners have worked expeditiously to get the CARES Act funds out to those in need, and I believe our efforts can make a difference not only in these particular communities, but throughout the state as we work toward more long-term recovery solutions.”
TDHCA received approximately $33.2 million in Emergency Solutions Grant Program funds. TDHCA does not provide direct assistance to individuals, but does fund units of general local governments, public housing authorities, local mental health authorities, and nonprofits that in turn assist individuals in their communities.
Individuals needing rental or utility bill assistance, or experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless should search TDHCA’s Help for Texans web page for local providers who may be able to help.
About the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is committed to expanding fair housing choice and opportunities for Texans through the administration and funding of affordable housing and homeownership opportunities, weatherization, and community-based services with the help of for-profits, nonprofits, and local governments. For more information about fair housing, funding opportunities, or services in your area, please visit www.tdhca.state.tx.us or the Learn about Fair Housing in Texas page.
