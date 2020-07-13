New Webinar! Family Case Law Update

Family law is a challenging and ever-changing area of law. Join
family court Judge Bridget Robb and Court of Appeals Judge Bonnie Bulla as they
review and update you on Nevada’s most current family law cases and statutory
changes that impact this important area of our judicial system.This course is designed primarily for all
Nevada judges with family jurisdiction judges; however, court staff are invited
to attend as well.
