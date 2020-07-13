Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,955 in the last 365 days.

New Webinar! Family Case Law Update

7/13/2020 8:12:23 AM

 Family law is a challenging and ever-changing area of law.  Join family court Judge Bridget Robb and Court of Appeals Judge Bonnie Bulla as they review and update you on Nevada’s most current family law cases and statutory changes that impact this important area of our judicial system.This course is designed primarily for all Nevada judges with family jurisdiction judges; however, court staff are invited to attend as well. (more...)

 

 

 

You just read:

New Webinar! Family Case Law Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.