Latest Issue of NH Wildlife Journal Highlights Striped Bass, Toxic Plants, and the Iconic American Toad

CONTACT: Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 July 13, 2020

CONCORD, NH – In the latest issue of New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (July/August 2020), readers will learn about one of the most coveted and exciting sport fisheries occurring along the coastline of the Granite State: striped bass. Marine Division Biologist Becky Heuss explores how the Department manages this species off of New Hampshire’s coast and shares conservation methods with saltwater anglers to help ensure the species continued abundance.

Whether an avid enthusiast or a light hiker, anyone venturing outdoors should be familiar with some innocent-looking flora that might ruin a weekend—or prove to be lethal. Timely information for parents and teachers alike, “Noxious by Nature,” written by master gardener Becky Johnson, helps to identify some of the most poisonous plants occurring here in New Hampshire and describes potential symptoms associated with exposure to them. From skin rashes to burns and worse, discover the plants you should avoid at all costs.

Continuing our retrospective of the changes that have occurred at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department over the last fifty years, “Whitefish Waiting” examines round whitefish populations throughout the state. Once considered to be an up-and-coming sport fishery, round whitefish now occupy extremely limited waterbodies and are now, 50 years on, considered to be an endangered species.

In the feature column “On the Nature Trail,” you will meet the shy but engaging American toad. Find out why we love them, warts and all. “What’s Wild” takes the reader to Chapman’s Landing on the Squamscott River in Stratham. And the ever-popular “Warden’s Watch” delivers a fresh batch of stories from Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers.

Not a subscriber to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal? The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $12 for one year – that’s 40% off the cover price – or $20 for two years. It also makes a great gift!

Don’t Miss an Issue: Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildnh.com/pubs/wj-magazine.html. Limited quantities of past issues are also available for purchase.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.