ISI® Elite Training fitness franchise continues to grow despite coronavirus pandemic

The most valuable 50 minute workout for all fitness levels.

Fitness franchise adds 3 additional territories in June

Our main focus through this pandemic has been supporting our members and franchise partners”
— Adam Rice, Founder & CEO
FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISI® Elite Training is an emerging fitness franchise based in the Charlotte, NC region. They currently have 9 open locations with an additional 10 in development throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Most recently, ISI® awarded territories in St. Petersburg, Florida and in Chapel Hill & Burlington, North Carolina. They are projected to award over 25 more territories this year.

ISI® Elite Training continues to grow despite the COVID-19 Pandemic due to their competitive start-up costs, a continued strong demand for group fitness and viable commercial real estate opportunities.

For franchise opportunities visit www.isifranchise.com

