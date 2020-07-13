Unified Collegiate Esports Association Announces Strategic Partnership with NAECAD
Organization Launches Joint Executive Initiative with National Association of Esports Coaches and Directors
UCEA’s partnership with NAECAD allows us to continue to raise and advance the development of the greater collegiate esports community.”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unified Collegiate Esports Association (UCEA), a North American association high-level esports programs, officially announced the organization’s partnership with the National Association of Esports Coaches and Directors (NAECAD). The joint collaborative initiative will focus on the paramount goal to serve, legitimize, and advance competitive esports at the university level with a keen focus on leadership, advocacy, and professional development for UCEA coaches and directors.
“UCEA’s partnership with NAECAD allows us to continue to raise and advance the development of the greater collegiate esports community, current and future leadership and valuable resources within North America. This partnership also functions as a think tank that will be driven by thought leadership, best practices and subject matter experts,” said Chief Revenue Officer of UEA and President of UCEA, Victoria Horsley. “NAECAD perfectly aligns with UCEA’s mission, stakeholders, targeted audiences and ongoing strategic strides to enhance the current collegiate landscape.”
UCEA will utilize NAECAD’s established platform to provide education and direction specifically for UCEA institutions. Both reputable organizations will work together in the upcoming months to form key classes to help push the scholastic esports industry even further. Once the resources are completed, they will be available through NAECAD to all UCEA institutional staff.
“I am beyond welcoming of this partnership with UCEA as it demonstrates a high level of commitment from both entities to enhance competitive esports at the collegiate level.” Dr. Jay Prescott, Executive Director of NAECAD, continues, “This teamwork will provide collaborative support, quality professional development resources, and structure that will enhance program success and the student experience. I look forward to seeing esports leaders and their programs throughout North America reap the benefits.”
For more information about UCEA and to apply for membership, please reach out to Victoria Horsley
For more information about NAECAD and to apply for membership, go to naecad.org
About Unified Esports Association (UEA)
Unified Esports Association is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage.
About Unified Collegiate Esports Association (UCEA)
The Unified Collegiate Esports Association is an association for North American high-level esports programs. With our primary focus on the students, we offer no membership fees in the efforts of empowering and activating our collegiate counterparts to give students as many resources and opportunities as we can.
About National Association of Esports Coaches and Directors (NAECAD)
The National Association of Esports Coaches and Directors (NAECAD – pronounced Nay-cad), founded in 2019, is the primary professional organization for competitive esports coaches and directors at all levels of competitive play. NAECAD strives to serve, legitimize, and advance competitive esports at all levels with NAECAD members at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.
