Springfield Dentist Welcoming Wilmington, DE Patients
DICE Dental in Springfield, PA is only a short drive from Wilmington, DE.
We strive to ensure that quality dental care is never out of reach.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental is welcoming Wilmington, DE patients to their new office in Springfield, PA. Patients can escape the high cost of dentures and dental implants in Wilmington by requesting a free consultation with DICE.
— Dr. Katie Alger
DICE specializes in dentures, dental implants, crowns, and extractions. This specific offering of services helps keep overhead low and efficiency high, meaning lower costs for patients. Dental implants in Springfield start at only $750, while dentures start at only $499.
“We strive to ensure that quality dental care is never out of reach,” says Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE. “This is why we offer one low price and extend this pricing to all patients.”
In addition, the Springfield dentist uses a wide range of digital and 3D technology to ensure patients receive comfortable, quality care. A digital scanner helps color match crowns, a 3D printer can be used to make dentures, and an in-house milling machine helps produce implants.
To learn more about dental implants and dentures in Springfield, request an appointment with DICE Dental by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. The new office is only thirty minutes from Wilmington, DE.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Welcome to DICE Dental: Dentures, Implants, Crowns, and Extractions in Springfield, PA