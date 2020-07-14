Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Philadelphia Area Dentist Offering Dentures, Dental Implants, and More

Logo for DICE Dental, Springfield dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

New Philadelphia area dentist DICE Dental is offering dentures and dental implants in Springfield.

Our advanced technology and our small service catalog mean we can focus on a handful of services accurately and efficiently.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia area dentist DICE Dental is helping patients find affordable and comfortable dental care. DICE offers dentures, crowns, extractions, and dental implants in Springfield, a short drive from Center City.

Owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University, DICE uses 3D printing, 3D x-rays, and digital impressions to deliver high-quality dental care at a price all patients can afford.

“Our advanced technology and our small service catalog mean we can focus on a handful of services accurately and efficiently,” explains Dr. Alger. “This helps us keep overhead low.”

These considerable cost savings are then passed on to patients. Dental implants start at only $750, dentures start at only $499, dental crowns start at $500, and extractions start at $99. No other crowns, implants, or dentures in Philadelphia are offered at such low prices.

To learn more about DICE Dental, Dr. Alger, and the services offered, request a free consultation by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.

About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Welcome to DICE Dental in Springfield, PA

Philadelphia Area Dentist Offering Dentures, Dental Implants, and More

