A COMIC BOOK THAT MATTERS

When chaos strikes the city of Philadelphia, and it’s too much for the police, help is on the way! When twelve year old Shakur Dupree lifts his fist and proclaims three special words...

“PEACE, LOVE and POWER!” ...BOOM! He and his little sister Tatiana are transformed into the “Duo of Soul,” AFROBOY and PUFFGIRL!

AFROBOY and PUFFGIRL is a comic book series featuring the adventures of two unlikely heroes’ mission of combating social ills that threaten the well being of children of the inner city.

What makes this comic book unique is that it serves not only as entertainment for readers, but it serves as a life skills teaching tool for kids and pre-teens. Throughout the adventure-filled comic book there are teachable messages of social responsibility, respect, self-love and empathy.

“AFRO” in AFROboy stands for Achiever, Focused, Responsible and Outstanding. “PUFF” in PUFFgirl stands for Powerful, Uplifting, Fighting Female.

The author/artist, Reggie Byers has created comic books professionally since 1985. As a Life Skills Specialist, he‘s taught students (K-12) throughout the Philadelphia school district since 1996. Mr. Byers’ goal is to transform children all over the world into AFROboys and PUFFgirls.

Afroboy and Puffgirl #1 debuted July 6th, 2020.

