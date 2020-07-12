Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Cases in New York State Remain Low and Stable

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"New York State continues to move forward combatting COVID-19 with its phased, data-driven reopening in the face of alarming increases in cases throughout the country and in the nationwide death rate," Governor Cuomo said. "What's happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers' willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments' willingness to enforce state guidelines. Today's numbers remain low and stable, but it is up to us to keep it that way. Being New York Tough isn't easy, but New Yorkers have shown the nation that we can effectively fight the virus when we all come together, and I urge them not to give up any ground now."

 

New York State is closely monitoring an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Rensselaer County, a number of which are being investigated as being linked to several individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling back to New York from Georgia. They are in isolation and the New York State Department of Health and Rensselaer County Health Department are conducting contact tracing.

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 801 (+2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 75 (+0)
  • Hospital Counties - 28
  • Number ICU - 174 (-3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 102 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 71,565 (+88)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 24,979

 

Of the 62,418 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 677, or 1.08 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

0.7%

1.2%

2.0%

Central New York

1.9%

1.7%

1.1%

Finger Lakes

1.7%

1.0%

0.8%

Long Island

1.0%

1.0%

0.9%

Mid-Hudson

0.9%

0.8%

0.9%

Mohawk Valley

1.2%

0.9%

0.8%

New York City

1.1%

1.0%

1.3%

North Country

0.1%

0.3%

0.4%

Southern Tier

1.3%

1.5%

0.6%

Western New York

1.0%

1.9%

1.0%

 

The Governor also confirmed 677 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 401,706 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 401,706 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,219

11

Allegany

66

0

Broome

820

13

Cattaraugus

138

0

Cayuga

126

0

Chautauqua

170

0

Chemung

148

0

Chenango

166

0

Clinton

109

1

Columbia

486

1

Cortland

58

0

Delaware

92

1

Dutchess

4,276

7

Erie

7,742

31

Essex

51

0

Franklin

36

1

Fulton

265

0

Genesee

250

3

Greene

266

1

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

192

4

Jefferson

97

2

Lewis

31

0

Livingston

147

2

Madison

374

0

Monroe

4,177

24

Montgomery

132

2

Nassau

42,307

40

Niagara

1,340

6

NYC

219,051

341

Oneida

1,823

5

Onondaga

3,124

24

Ontario

300

4

Orange

10,835

5

Orleans

287

0

Oswego

220

1

Otsego

89

1

Putnam

1,361

0

Rensselaer

616

23

Rockland

13,716

16

Saratoga

602

7

Schenectady

864

8

Schoharie

62

0

Schuyler

15

0

Seneca

74

0

St. Lawrence

230

0

Steuben

274

0

Suffolk

42,028

41

Sullivan

1,465

1

Tioga

161

1

Tompkins

186

3

Ulster

1,859

4

Warren

277

3

Washington

249

0

Wayne

205

2

Westchester

35,297

37

Wyoming

101

0

Yates

48

0

COVID-19 Cases in New York State Remain Low and Stable

