Australian and Chilean Wine Brands Get Creative With Augmented Reality
Australian and Chilean winemakers explore creative and immersive ways to engage with consumers remotely through augmented reality.SINGAPORE, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In bid to create a buzz around their brands and boost sales, Australian winery Zonte’s Footstep and Chilean winemaker PengWine have turned to using augmented reality (AR) in creative ways.
Both brands are now working with AR solution platform “DRNK:AR” to create AR experiences on their bottle labels that will encourage consumers to actively interact with their products.
Zonte — Putting a Face to the Name
The origin of the name Zonte’s Footstep is fascinating, yet it could be overlooked if consumers aren’t particularly looking for the story.
But why wait for someone to search for the tale when the brand can make use of AR as a media platform to reach out to consumers and tell their story in an immersive and engaging manner?
The Adelaide brand have created a mascot that is true to their background — a lively “giant wombat” (or a Diprotodon, if we were to be specific) named Zonte — who will regale consumers with stories of the winery’s origin.
“We have defined Zonte, on our website, as a character who is passionate and full of banter,” says Anna Fisher of Zonte’s Footstep. “But it doesn’t feel enough to say that but simply make people scroll through some text to discover our story.”
“So we decided to tap on DRNK:AR’s expertise in AR to create the Zonte character in 3D. We hope this will engage consumers in a new manner and reinforce our brand story, fulfill a little bit of learning and a whole lot of enjoyment,” she continues.
Zonte’s Footstep and DRNK:AR then take it up another notch by presenting consumers with an interactive AR experience which requires active participation from viewers. The brand believes that the way forward in connecting with consumers is through two-way engagement rather than passive storytelling.
Get the Band Together With PengWine
Chilean wine brand PengWine can be considered as one of the early adopters of AR in the alcoholic beverage industry.
PengWine has recently launched a seven-week-long AR campaign called “Get the Band Together” where participants can stand a chance to win weekly prizes and a grand prize at the end of the campaign period.
“All our wines are named after different penguin species and we’ve given each of them a distinct groovy personality. As wine and music brings people together, we thought a music-themed campaign with the concept of gathering them together in a band would be fun,” explains Chris Milliken, CEO and President of PengWine.
On working with DRNK:AR, Milliken elaborates, “We’re glad to be able to ideate with DRNK:AR about how we can add an element of gamification to the campaign. We’ve also seen how AR can be used in creative ways to effectively drive sales.”
The Need for Augmented Reality Solutions in the Alcohol Industry
The DRNK:AR suite of digital solution covers the consumer journey from end to end — from awareness to purchase and repurchase.
In the case of Zonte’s Footstep and PengWine, they can direct consumers to view an introduction of their AR experiences via online ads or any digital content on a mobile web browser. The full experiences will be available to buyers on the wine bottle when they scan the label using the DRNK:AR app.
While such uses of AR are still nascent, the rate of adoption of AR technology has been picking up rapidly since COVID-19 hit businesses worldwide. Retailers with a solid e-commerce platform and the right digital solutions in place are better equipped to meet consumer demands.
It is no wonder that DRNK:AR — which caters to wines, beers, and spirits — has been hearing from more alcoholic beverage brands who are interested in using AR as a platform to engage with consumers who are confined at home.
As the world rides out the pandemic and the uncertainty that it brings, the availability of digital solutions such as DRNK:AR, which transcend geographical borders, can be relied on to keep businesses and consumers connected.
