Royalton Barracks/DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202174

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/11/2020 at 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT route 12 Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Violtha B. Jean-Baptiste                                       

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police conducted

a motor vehicle stop in Bethel, VT for several motor vehicle violations.  Upon

contact with the operator, Violtha B. Jean-Baptiste (D.O.B. 01/12/1989), was

exhibiting signs of impairment.  Jean-Baptiste was run through standardized

field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested.  Jean-Baptiste was processed at

the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks and released on a citation to appear

in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charge.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2020 @ 1330 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division      

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Adam Roaldi

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Rt. 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933

 

