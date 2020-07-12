Royalton Barracks/DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202174
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/11/2020 at 2145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT route 12 Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Violtha B. Jean-Baptiste
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police conducted
a motor vehicle stop in Bethel, VT for several motor vehicle violations. Upon
contact with the operator, Violtha B. Jean-Baptiste (D.O.B. 01/12/1989), was
exhibiting signs of impairment. Jean-Baptiste was run through standardized
field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested. Jean-Baptiste was processed at
the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks and released on a citation to appear
in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2020 @ 1330 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Adam Roaldi
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Rt. 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802) 234-9933