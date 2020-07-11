New E-Learning method introduced to empower youth financially during COVID-19 situation
Newly introduced “Project-Based Learning” becoming popular among the youth of India.
With PBL students gain practical hand-on-experience in creativity, communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and project management. These qualities considered a heart for successful Startups”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Indian company StartupCell has introduced a new e-learning method called “Project-Based Learning”. StartupCell Project Based Learning is a teaching method in which students gain knowledge and skills by working for an extended period to investigate and respond to an authentic, engaging, and complex question, problem, or challenge.
— Sujai G Pillai
Startupcell helps Education Institutions in opening Virtual Incubation centers where students can take Project-Based Learning for New venture creation through peer group collaboration and mentor support. Students can avail 1000’s of resources and avail support of Industry experts for doing Startups.
It aims at promoting entrepreneurship among students and helping them to identify entrepreneurship opportunities, competencies, team management, explore business ideas, market analysis to generate revenue. Students also gain practical hand-on-experience in creativity, communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and project management. These qualities are considered a heart for successful entrepreneur startup. Mr. Sujai G Pillai, founder of StartupCell said in a statement.
Project-Based Learning is a student-centered pedagogy that involves a dynamic online classroom approach that helps students to gain knowledge and skills in exploring real-world challenges and identify solutions to address these challenges. The program offers many courses like app development, UI, design thinking.
The unique feature of the StartupCell is that it is not only empowering youth and other people through learning but also helping them to connect with investors to get funds for startup. The government grant opportunities also explored, he added.
Mr. Sujai G Pillai said that “the Covid-19 lockdown has pushed millions of people into poverty. Due to the corona situation, many people have lost their jobs and hundreds of the graduates are seeking new employment opportunities. We have introduced a project-based-learning program to help people to start entrepreneurship. It will open a new door of prosperity to the youth of India”.
Mr. Sujai G Pillai is an expert in entrepreneurship and marketing. He has won several awards like Limca Book of Records. He is the founder of many startups like Mandapam and One Library Per Village. In the past, one of the pioneers' online tutoring portal www.2tion.com was also introduced by Mr. Sujai G Pillai. He also runs numerous successful campaigns like #SaveLibrary, #BookBucketChallenge, it is among the top ten viral marketing campaign in the globe. He is among the 20 people who have been selected for “MyGov Ambassadors” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India Samvaad. He is also serving as a “Mentor of Change” in Atal Innovation Mission, a flagship initiative set up by the NITI Aayog.
Akshay, a 20-year-old college student shared his experience. Once he ordered a birthday cake but it was not up to mark in taste. I decided to develop an app like Zomato or Swiggy so that no one should be disappointed on the day of his birth. But lack of technical knowledge was a great barrier to accomplish the aim.
I heard about startupcell and posted my idea on its portal. I received a quick response. I enrolled in a course. I have developed an app and we are planning to launch it with investor support.
