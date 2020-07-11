Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Signs Senate Bill 232 into Law

Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bill into law:

Governor Cooper shared the following statement on SB 232: 

"The overwhelming support for this legislation demonstrates support among state leaders for wearing a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19. This is important as we move forward to limit the spread of the virus so we can educate our children and push the economy forward."

 

